Pan African Bank Ecobank Kenya Limited (www.Ecobank.com/ke) has partnered with AMREF Flying Doctors to offer Maisha Membership; an air and ground ambulance scheme to the Bank’s clientele. Under this partnership, Maisha membership will provide the Bank’s customers with convenient access to fast, affordable, and quality air and ground evacuation services in the event of a medical emergency in East Africa.

Members of AMREF Flying Doctors’ Maisha plan including customers will have access to unlimited evacuation flights per year for medical emergencies, unlimited ground ambulance transfers within Kenya, access to AMREF Flying Doctors' 24-hour control centre, staffed by qualified medical practitioners who provide invaluable medical advice. Maisha Membership eliminates the need for third-party intermediaries, allowing the Bank’s clientele to access the services directly when in need.

At premium level of membership, clients will have access to air medical evacuations and up to US$200,000 of post-evacuation hospitalization benefit in Nairobi or South Africa and return flights back home.

Speaking during the signing of the partnership at AMREF Flying Doctors’ hangar, Wilson Airport, Ecobank Kenya Managing Director and Regional Executive CESA, Mrs. Josephine Anan-Ankomah said, “Access to medical emergency evacuations here in Kenya and across Africa remains a big challenge partly due to prohibitive costs, infrastructural challenges, and lack of skilled resources. We are greatly pleased to partner with AMREF Flying Doctors to help our customers and other Kenyans to easily access emergency ground and air evacuation services for proper medical treatment in Nairobi and elsewhere in the region.”

Dr. Joseph Lelo, the Medical Director of AMREF Flying Doctors, lauded the partnership, stating: "We are delighted to partner with Ecobank Kenya to ensure that their clients have the necessary coverage during medical emergencies. Healthcare emergencies continue to stress families emotionally and financially especially in our part of the world. Maisha Membership will provide peace of mind that the affected person will have timely and professional medical transport in an emergency. This is a commendable initiative by the bank, and we urge Ecobank’s customers to enroll in our emergency medical evacuation plan, which provides low cost access to premium emergency transportation services.”

Dr. Lelo further added, "For the last 65 years, AMREF Flying Doctors has provided rapid and high-quality air evacuation services with highly trained personnel and robust infrastructure. As we continue to grow and maintain dominance as a market leader in the emergency medical services (EMS) industry in Africa, we are excited to partner with Ecobank.”

The Maisha Emergency Medical Evacuation Plan is available in five packages - Maisha Bronze, Maisha Silver, Maisha Gold, Maisha Platinum and Diamond for as low as KES 3,100 and designed to cover evacuations within the Eastern Africa region. Countries covered under the deal include Kenya, Tanzania, Zanzibar, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and Ethiopia. Members have an option to include other members of their family to enjoy the same benefit as per the prescribed tariffs in the package.

Customers can access the Maisha Medical Evacuation scheme by visiting https://Ecobank.flydoc.org or by contacting the bank's customer service centre.

Contact:

Ecobank Kenya Limited

Vincent Musumba

Communications Manager

Ecobank Kenya Limited

Tél.: +254709573332

Email: vmusumba@ecobank.com

AMREF Flying Doctors

Don Obiga

Business Development Manager

AMREF Flying Doctors

Tél.:+254724253831

Email: Don.Obiga@flydoc.org

About Ecobank Kenya Limited:

Ecobank Kenya is an affiliate of the Ecobank Group, the leading private pan-African banking group. At Ecobank Kenya, we offer a comprehensive suite of financial services and solutions to our Consumer, Commercial, Corporate and Investment Banking clients at over 16 branches, 28 ATMs and 100 Xpress Point agencies. The Ecobank Group was established in 1985 to drive financial integration and socio-economic development in Africa. With a presence in 35 sub-Saharan African countries as well as in France, the UK, UAE and China, the Group has unrivalled expertise and experience across Africa. Our unique pan-African platform provides a single gateway for payments, cash management, trade and investment across Africa and beyond.

For further information on Ecobank Kenya please visit www.Ecobank.com/Kenya or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Web: www.Ecobank.com/ke

About AMREF Flying Doctors Service:

AMREF Flying Doctors is a subsidiary of AMREF Health Africa, the largest Africa-based International Non-Governmental Organization founded in 1957 in Kenya. Since then, the organization been involved in health care projects throughout Eastern Africa, one of which is their Air Ambulance Service.

Today, AMREF Flying Doctors provides air evacuation services in medical emergencies as well as air ambulance transfers between medical facilities. Patients can also be repatriated to Europe, Asia and North America by Air Ambulance jet or a medical escort provided on commercial carriers. With a fleet of five fully owned dedicated ambulance aircraft, patients can be evacuated from anywhere on the African continent to anywhere in the world.

AMREF Flying Doctors is on the 15th year of accreditation by the European Aeromedical Institute (EURAMI) and has twice been a recipient of the ITIJ Air Ambulance Provider of the Year Award. More information available at www.FlyDoc.org