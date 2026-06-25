A Moroccan Air Force C-130H aircraft landed at Bunia Airport on Monday, 22 June 2026, carrying a significant shipment of medical and logistical supplies intended to strengthen MONUSCO’s capacity to respond to the Ebola virus disease outbreak in Ituri Province.

Weighing more than nine tons, this first shipment includes medicines, pharmaceutical products, personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as a wide range of medical, biomedical, laboratory, diagnostic, disinfection and patient-monitoring equipment.

The equipment is intended for MONUSCO personnel — Congolese and international, civilian and military — and will notably strengthen the capacities of the MONUSCO Level II Hospital managed by the Moroccan contingent. It will enhance prevention, medical care and protection measures for Mission personnel, enabling them to continue carrying out their essential duties in a particularly sensitive public health environment.

For MONUSCO, safeguarding the health of its personnel is essential to ensuring the continuity of its mandate, particularly the protection of civilians. In Ituri, military and civilian personnel work in constant contact with communities, local authorities, humanitarian actors and security forces. Peacekeepers conduct patrols, secure sensitive areas, support medical teams and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance. In this context, it is crucial for the Mission to continue operating without becoming a vector for the spread of the disease.

“We are operating at the epicentre of the Ebola outbreak, and our troops continue to carry out their duties despite the epidemic,” recalled MONUSCO North Sector Commander, Major General Saiful Alam Bhuiyan, during the handover ceremony.

“This donation will help us continue delivering on our mandate. Better-equipped troops will be able to maintain their engagement with local communities and continue protecting civilians effectively.”

A second airlift is expected in the coming days to deliver additional supplies and deploy a specialized Moroccan medical team to further strengthen MONUSCO’s Ebola response capacity. The delivery forms part of an air bridge established between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

René Ngamba, from the General Directorate of Civil Protection, welcomed the initiative and expressed the Congolese Government’s gratitude to the Kingdom of Morocco and MONUSCO. According to him, in the face of a health and humanitarian crisis of this magnitude, “the Congolese Government needs additional partners to support the response effort,” particularly through medical supplies, logistical support and assistance to affected populations.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, MONUSCO has supported response efforts by providing ground and air logistical assets to facilitate the transportation of personnel and medical supplies. The Mission has also made available infrastructure and secure working spaces for teams involved in the fight against Ebola.

In affected areas, particularly in Mongbwalu, MONUSCO has strengthened the protection of civilians, humanitarian workers and health facilities through the deployment of mobile operating bases. Peacekeepers have also conducted community awareness-raising activities and distributed sanitation and hygiene materials within their areas of responsibility to help prevent the spread of the disease.

The contribution of the Kingdom of Morocco therefore reinforces an already active response mechanism on the ground, serving a common objective: protecting populations and enabling MONUSCO to continue fulfilling its civilian protection mandate in Ituri.