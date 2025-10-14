As the Ebola outbreak resurfaces in the Kasaï province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), neighboring Republic of Congo is mobilizing in response to the health threat. Every day, boats cross the Congo River, connecting communities on both sides and transporting hundreds of passengers. This geographical proximity, combined with strong human and commercial ties, increases the country’s vulnerability.

Aware of the risks posed by this serious and highly contagious disease, the Congolese government, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO), has taken urgent measures to anticipate and prevent any importation of the virus. The Ministry of Health and Population has initiated several priority actions to strengthen national preparedness and protect the population.

Strategically, a national preparedness assessment was conducted, followed by the launch of the process to update the National Ebola Preparedness and Response Plan. Risk communication and public awareness are central to the preparedness strategy. Dr. Jean Claude Emeka, Director of Hygiene and Health Promotion at the Ministry of Health, emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating: “We are the immediate neighbor of the DRC, which is regularly affected by outbreaks. We share over 1,000 kilometers of border and common populations. A large number of passengers transit through ports and other entry points. We have already experienced Ebola; we are highly exposed. It was essential to raise awareness among staff at entry points.”

A sensitization session brought together around 100 participants on September 23, 2025, including health teams deployed at strategic entry points: Maya-Maya International Airport, Yoro Port, and Brazzaville Beach. The goal was to strengthen screening, early detection, and management of suspected cases. Several officials expressed their commitment. Christian Voumina, Operations Manager at Maya-Maya Airport, welcomed the initiative, stating: “Prevention is better than cure. We must not wait for the outbreak to reach us when it is already affecting our neighbor. As the main entry point for international travelers, it is crucial that staff are informed about the disease and the measures to take. Ebola is one of the most dangerous diseases, so we must act early.”

Sharing her experience, Emma Gisèle Monka, Health Officer at the airport site since 2018, explained that as soon as the outbreak was announced in the DRC, she and her team immediately took action. “We are on permanent alert,” she said, highlighting their responsiveness to the threat. She added: “I’m ready: I distribute information sheets. What I’ve learned allows me to answer staff questions about symptoms, transmission modes, and preventive measures.” Her testimony illustrates the commitment of frontline workers, who play a crucial role in prevention and awareness at entry points.

WHO directly supported this session and is assisting in the development of the national preparedness plan, as well as providing communication materials. In total, 1,000 information leaflets, 1,000 awareness posters, and seven roll-up banners were produced and distributed at high-traffic sites.

Work sessions were also organized to strengthen surveillance at land entry points, particularly along the river corridor. Two isolation rooms were identified in Brazzaville, at the University Hospital Center (CHU) and the Military Hospital. An ambulance dedicated to the safe transport of suspected cases was also made available to ensure rapid and secure care.

Dr Vincent Dossou Sodjinou, WHO Representative in Congo, stated that “WHO stands with the government to strengthen capacities, ensure surveillance at entry points, and guarantee a rapid response in case of detection,” adding that “this commitment goes beyond Ebola: it is part of a comprehensive epidemic preparedness approach. This involves strengthening health systems, continuous staff training, establishing multisectoral coordination mechanisms, and developing robust contingency plans.” The Organization’s overall goal is to support countries in anticipating health crises, containing them quickly, and protecting populations sustainably.

These joint efforts reflect a clear shift from a reactive logic to a proactive approach. By strengthening surveillance capacities, structuring coordination mechanisms, and investing in staff training, health authorities, with support from their partners, are working to build a resilient health system capable of facing not only Ebola but any public health threat. The provision of awareness materials, mobilization at entry points, and involvement of frontline workers demonstrate an integrated strategy based on anticipation, rapid response, and accountability at all levels. This preparedness dynamic, born out of urgency, is now part of a sustainable vision for national health security, where every sector plays an essential role.

Emphasizing the need for intersectoral mobilization, Dr Jean Claude Emeka reaffirmed the importance of collective vigilance, stating: “Every day, boats leave Kasaï for Brazzaville. Police colleagues must remain vigilant, as must the departments of transport, customs, traditional healers, and civil society. We also rely on the quality of contact tracing by our colleagues in the DRC. It has worked well in the past. It must continue.”