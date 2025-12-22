African family entertainment centre (FEC) operators, mall owners, mixed-use developers, hospitality groups, leisure investors and tourism agencies are invited to source the next generation of attractions, rides, VR/AR experiences and turnkey indoor concepts at DEAL 2026 – the Dubai Entertainment Amusement&Leisure Exhibition (www.DealMiddleEastShow.com), taking place 10–12 February 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Now in its 32nd year, DEAL is the Middle East and Africa’s longest-running B2B platform for the amusement and attractions industry. Visitors from Africa can register here - https://apo-opa.co/3MM18bH.

“As organisers, our brief has always been simple: DEAL must be a commercial engine, not a ceremonial expo,” said Abdulrahman Falaknaz, President, International Expo-Consults (IEC). “Buyers from Africa are no longer just benchmarking global concepts; they are sourcing partners, signing agreements and budgeting for delivery. That momentum is exactly why we expect DEAL 2026 to be our most impactful edition yet—especially for African operators looking to scale quickly, safely and sustainably.”

Why this matters for Africa, now?

Africa’s youth base is a live demand engine: more than 60% of Africans are under 25, a cohort that expects premium, safe and tech-enabled entertainment close to home. As per Cognitive Market Research, the Middle East&Africa FEC market is projected to grow at 11.5% CAGR through 2031, implying regional spend already pushing beyond USD700 million in 2025.

DEAL 2026 will showcase the full commercial spectrum of today’s location-based entertainment economy: themed rides and large-format attractions; turnkey family entertainment centres; waterparks and water play solutions; VR/AR and immersive gaming arenas; esport and arcade systems; participatory play equipment; redemption and coin-operated machines; high-tech show effects; admissions, ticketing and operations tech; themed retail, décor and IP/licensing; and full concept-to-delivery support from masterplanners, fabricators and fit-out specialists. This show profile is designed for decision-makers who are building or upgrading theme parks, malls, mixed-use leisure districts, hotels and resorts, and municipal or tourism-led attractions, and it lets them source everything under one roof — from content and hardware to safety compliance and revenue models.

African trade visitors will be able to evaluate proven revenue models—from pay-to-play and memberships to esports leagues and subscription-based edutainment—designed for markets with a high share of Gen Z and young families; source suppliers whose attractions meet global safety and maintenance standards (critical for lenders, insurers and regulators); benchmark pricing, throughput and ROI with operators already active in the Gulf’s integrated entertainment districts; and build partnerships with IP owners, masterplanners and tech companies that can localise content for African audiences.

Falaknaz added: “With manufacturers, IP owners, waterpark specialists, VR/AR content studios, esports infrastructure providers and turnkey FEC developers under one roof, DEAL compresses months of sourcing into days. Our goal is to help African stakeholders move from concept to commercially bankable projects—backed by the right standards, operating know-how and partners.”

DEAL 2026 runs 10–12 February 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Exhibitor and visitor information for African delegations is available at www.DealMiddleEastShow.com.

