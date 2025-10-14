The African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference and exhibition will return to Cape Town on October 12-16, 2026, as the premier meeting place for the African energy sector. On the back of a successful edition in 2025, the event will return bigger, bolder and better than before. With a focus on dealmaking, partnerships and strengthened global ties, the event will cement Africa’s position as the energy hub of the future.

AEW: Invest in African Energies 2026 returns at a critical time for the continent’s energy sector. With energy demand set to increase fourfold by 2040, the continent requires ambitious and scalable projects to meet anticipated consumption growth. Concurrently, geopolitical shifts in global markets have highlighted the need for diversified supply chains, and Africa, with its frontier basins and significant resource base, stands as the partner of choice for many nations.

Recent developments across Africa’s oil and gas market underscore its potential as a future global contender. In North Africa, major gas suppliers to the likes of Libya and Egypt are investing heavily in exploration and production with a view to enhance exports and facilitate greater domestic growth. Egypt recently signed three investment agreements worth over $121 million for exploration in the Western Desert, Suez Gulf and North of Sinai while Libya launched a 22-block licensing round in 2025 as part of a 25-year strategy to add eight billion barrels of crude oil to its proven reserves.

Algeria is also making a strong play for foreign investment. The country is planning to invest $60 billion in energy projects by 2029 and is promoting frontier acreage to raise its profile of proven reserves. Through policy reform and a multi-year licensing strategy, the country is increasing the competitiveness of doing business in Algeria. With goals to reach 200 billion cubic meters in gas production over the coming five years, these reforms have paved the way for accelerated growth and revenue generation.

In Southern Africa, major frontiers such as Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe are pursuing first oil and gas production while established markets such as Angola are ramping-up crude output. Namibia is on track for first oil by 2029 on the back of its Venus and Mopane discoveries; Zimbabwe is advancing the onshore Cabora Bassa gas project; while South Africa is seeking investors to monetize offshore gas resources. Angola strives to sustain output above one million barrels per day (bpd), with a slate of industry reforms enticing companies. In East Africa, Mozambique is pursuing three major LNG projects, with the Coral North FLNG project reaching a final investment decision (FID) in October 2026 and the Rovuma LNG development targeting FID in early 2026. Recent talks have also seen the Mozambique LNG project advancing. Tanzania is also eyeing first LNG production while Uganda’s Kingfisher and Tilenga fields are nearing production.

West and Central Africa continue to cement their position as major regional strongholds. Ambitious production targets reflect this. Nigeria is targeting 2.5 million bpd by 2027, the Republic of Congo is eyeing 500,000 bpd while Gabon is aiming for 220,000 bpd. Senegal and Ivory Coast have recently joined Africa’s group of oil producers, with first oil achieved at the Sangomar and Baleine projects respectively. Regional gas projects have also demonstrated the potential for investing in the region. The Republic of Congo is nearing the start of the second phase of the Congo LNG project while Senegal and Mauritania are striving for full operational capacity at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project. Amid these developments, regional reforms and licensing rounds have enhanced the region’s appeal as an investment destination.

Beyond oil and gas, Africa is advancing the development of low-carbon solutions, putting in place mechanisms to attract investment in renewable energy, green hydrogen and broader power projects. With a view to achieve universal access to electricity, countries across the continent are positioning these industries as cornerstones of economic growth and industrialization. From South Africa’s Hydrogen Valley and Coega Green Ammonia project to Mauritania’s vision for 60GW of hybrid solar and wind and 35 GW of green hydrogen to Namibia’s Hyphen Hydrogen and Daures Green Hydrogen developments, Africa is leading in terms of low-carbon fuels. Regional power pools, off-grid solar, hybrid electricity systems and biofuels are also advancing, while major hydropower projects in Ethiopia, the DRC, The Gambia and more offer new avenues for improved energy access. As the world transitions to a low-carbon energy future, Africa has a unique opportunity to leverage its resources and human capital to lead a just and equitable energy transition.

It is within this context that AEW: Invest in African Energies 2026 returns. As the largest event of its kind on the continent, the event is uniquely positioned to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities witnessed across the continent’s energy sector. By shining a spotlight on Africa’s diverse and evolving energy market, the event connects capital to projects and investors to African opportunities.

“With Africa’s oil, gas, and renewable sectors entering a transformative new phase, AEW: Invest in African Energies 2026 will once again serve as the heartbeat of the continent’s energy investment agenda. From licensing rounds and project announcements to renewable launches and cross-border partnerships, Cape Town will be the meeting place where Africa’s energy and development goals converge,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.