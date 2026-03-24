The organisers of the award-winning annual expo and conference DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi have announced the list of selected experts who comprise the advisory board of this record-breaking event.

DRC Mining Week, organised by VUKA Group, was awarded “Event of the Year” at the Katanga Awards in November last year, reaffirming its status as the leading platform for mining investment, project development, and economic transformation in the DRC. The event also celebrated its 20th anniversary with another record-breaking event in June 2025. The 2026 edition will return to the Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel from 17–19 June 2026.

Creating systemic change

“We pride ourselves in being thé platform for the industry, by the industry,” says Samukelo Madlabane, Events Director – Mining for VUKA Group, “and the expert input from our advisory board of pioneers has always provided the motivation and fire in us to keep improving and innovating and to create an event that not only gathers, educates, and celebrates, but also challenges our partners and delegates. We must never be afraid to ask the hard, uncomfortable questions or address the rhetorical elephant in the room. It is the only way forward to create systemic change, shaping national policy, building international confidence, and advancing the DRC’s position in the global mining value chain.”

“We are honoured to announce the list of our experienced advisory board,” Madlabane continues. “They are all highly skilled and accomplished in their own right, representing the wide-ranging value chain in the national and global extractive and mining sector. We appreciate their time, contributions and with their help, we are poised and on track for another memorable DRC Mining Week in the heart of the Copperbelt from 17 to 19 June.”

Knowledge partners

Prof. Dieudonné- Louis Tambwe, Deputy Technical Director, CTCPM, Ministry of Mines,

Guy Muswil, Executive HSE&Sustainability, Kamoa Copper SA, DRC

John Kanyoni, Managing Director, Tembo Power, DRC

Parfait Nsenga Mirambo, Senior Audit Manager, Deloitte, DRC

Popol Mabolia Yenga, Managing Director, Mining Cadaster, DRC

Patience Mpofu, Non-Executive Director&CEO, Insight Mining Experts Pty, Australia

Resource partners

Bakomeka Kelina Adolphe, Technical Advisor to the Chamber of Mines, DRC

Bernadette Mpundu Mpia, Vice-President of the Chamber of Mines in charge of mining entrepreneurship, DRC

Cyrille Mutombo, Country Director of Barrick DRC and Managing Director of Kibali Gold Mines

Eric Monga, Chief Executive, Kipay Investments, DRC

DRC Mining Week dates and venue 2026:

- Expo and conference: 17–19 June 2026

- Location: The Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel, Lubumbashi, DRC

Media Contact:

Jiten Ramjee,

VUKA Group

Email: jiten.ramjee@wearevuka.com

Social Media:

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LinkedIN: https://apo-opa.co/3PqzXEF

About DRC Mining Week:

DRC Mining Week is organised by VUKA Group (www.WeAreVuka.com) (formerly Clarion Events Africa), a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, green economy and retail sectors. Other well-known events by VUKA Group include DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum (https://apo-opa.co/4t093lq), Nigeria Mining Week (https://apo-opa.co/4t5LTdx), Enlit Africa (https://apo-opa.co/4sCySZe), Africa’s Green Economy Summit (https://apo-opa.co/47kuFkc), Carbon Markets Africa Summit (www.CarbonMarketsAfrica.com), Smarter Mobility Africa (https://apo-opa.co/4taxfSq), ECOM Africa (https://apo-opa.co/47Qfak4) and CEM Africa (https://apo-opa.co/40QjNac).



Mining Review Africa (www.MiningReview.com), the leading monthly magazine and digital platform in the African mining industry, is the event’s premium media partner.