Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marks ‘World Hypertension Day 2026’ together with First Ladies of Africa and Asia, and their partners Ministries of Health, Medical Societies, and Academia, through their Nationwide Diabetes&Hypertension Blue Points Program.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation shared, “At Merck Foundation we mark "World Hypertension Day" by expanding access to quality and equitable care in Hypertension, Diabetes, Endocrinology and Cardiovascular Preventive Care.

Together with our Ambassadors, The First Ladies of Africa, and partners like Ministries of Health, Medical Societies and Academia, we have provided nearly 1,000 Scholarships for young healthcare providers from 52 countries, of One-Year Online PG Diplomas and Two-Year Online Master's Degrees in Diabetes, Cardiovascular Preventive Care, Endocrinology, Cardiology, and Obesity Weight Management, as well as One-Year Clinical Cardiovascular Care and Clinical Diabetes Onsite Fellowship Programs.

A key strength of these scholarships is that they support doctors not only from capital cities but from across the country, helping expand healthcare capacity and improve access to hypertension and diabetes care nationwide.”

Merck Foundation has in total provided more than 2600 scholarships for healthcare providers from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Dr. Dr. Hazel W. Kariuki, Merck Foundation Alumnus from Kenya shares, “I received the Merck Foundation Scholarship and I would describe my journey as transformative. The training program has significantly strengthened my clinical knowledge and practical skills in cardiovascular and diabetes care. Through this opportunity, I have been able to enhance patient management practices and contribute more effectively to improving healthcare services in my community. I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to impact and to make a meaningful contribution to cardiovascular outcomes in my country.”

Merck Foundation scholarships are of great value, given that as per WHO data, the African region has the highest prevalence of hypertension, with approximately 27% of adults affected.

As part of their community awareness programs, Merck Foundation in partnership with The First Ladies of Africa and Asia has also launched children’s storybooks ‘Mark’s Pressure’ and ‘Sugar free Jude’ to raise awareness about hypertension and diabetes respectively. Both books also encourage children and families to adopt healthier lifestyles because this is the most effective way to prevent hypertension, diabetes and many related complications.

Merck Foundation has also adapted storybooks to develop interesting animation films.

“Our storybooks and animation films are aimed at educating children and youth about the importance of healthy habits such as reducing salt and sugar intake, exercising regularly, eating balanced meals and avoiding smoking. Small changes today can lead to a healthier tomorrow” emphasized Dr. Kelej.

Watch the “Mark’s Pressure” Animation movie here: https://apo-opa.co/4uaR50B

Watch the “Sugar Free Jude” Animation film here: https://apo-opa.co/4uj2sUi

Merck Foundation’s pan African TV program “Our Africa”, that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and features African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness about social and health issues, has episodes dedicated to raise awareness about Hypertension, Diabetes and Promoting Healthy Lifestyle.

Watch the Episodes here:

https://apo-opa.co/4tAHRth

https://apo-opa.co/4uQwLS3

“Our Africa” TV Program has been broadcasted on National and Prime TV stations of many African countries like Burundi, Botswana, Ghana, The Gambia, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Zambia and is currently on social media handles of Dr. Rasha Kelej (Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/43dWp7s), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/4tGsXlt), Twitter (https://apo-opa.co/4eLYbUv) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/49M4zHN)) and Merck Foundation (Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/49A5sTQ), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/4uN344k), Twitter (https://apo-opa.co/4uLpSkW) and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4uQw7Eb) ).

Additionally, Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies, also launches annually, their Awards for best Media, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, Musicians/ Singers, and new potential talents in these fields from African countries to Promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

1. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2026 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2026 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2026 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2025 “Diabetes&Hypertension”: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

Entries for all the awards are to be submitted via email to: submit@merck-foundation.com

Contact:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

Phone: +91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

Email: mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

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About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare&scientific research capacity, empowering girls in education and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.Merck-Foundation.com to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/49A5sTQ), X (https://apo-opa.co/4uLpSkW), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/4uN344k), YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4uQw7Eb), Threads (https://apo-opa.co/4dgcvn7) and Flickr (https://apo-opa.co/4wzSoYm).



The Merck Foundation is dedicated to improving social and health outcomes for communities in need. While it collaborates with various partners, including governments to achieve its humanitarian goals, the foundation remains strictly neutral in political matters. It does not engage in or support any political activities, elections, or regimes, focusing solely on its mission to elevate humanity and enhance well-being while maintaining a strict non-political stance in all of its endeavors.