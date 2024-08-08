On Thursday, August 8, 2024 Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade Maneesh Gobin in the capital of Mauritius Port Louis.

This is the first visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to Mauritius since the establishment of bilateral relations in 1992.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed his gratitude to Mauritius for consistent support of Ukraine, in particular, voting for important resolutions in the UN General Assembly and recently joining the Peace Summit communique.

Dmytro Kuleba explained in detail the logic of Ukraine's next steps on the way to the second Peace Summit and called on Mauritius to take an active part in the implementation of the Peace Formula. Maneesh Gobin assured that Mauritius is ready to assist Ukraine in involving more African countries in the process of restoring a just and lasting peace based on the Peace Formula.

The parties emphasized the mutual importance of compliance with the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, in particular the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

The Ministers discussed in detail the deepening of Ukraine's ties with African countries, the development of our state's relations with the African Union, and the prospects for trilateral trade and investment cooperation between Ukraine, Mauritius and certain African countries.

Dmytro Kuleba and Maneesh Gobin separately thoroughly discussed the development of trade and investment between Ukraine and Mauritius, which is one of the most successful economies in Africa with the highest GDP in terms of purchasing power parity, ranks first among African countries in the World Bank's Global Competitiveness Index and 13th in the world for ease of doing business.

The Ministers agreed on further steps in preparation for the conclusion of an agreement on the mutual promotion and protection of investments and an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation, which will significantly stimulate economic and trade cooperation, contribute to the attraction of investments in Ukraine and its restoration.

Dmytro Kuleba especially welcomed the interest of Mauritian businesses in the reconstruction of Ukraine. He invited Mauritius to participate in the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine next year in Rome.

At the end of the negotiations, the Ministers signed a visa-free agreement between Ukraine and Mauritius, which at this stage will primarily facilitate the trips of Mauritian investors and businessmen to Ukraine in search of new work opportunities in our country. After the end of the war, the agreement will help to increase the number of Ukrainian tourists in Mauritius. The agreement will enter into force after the completion of internal procedures in both states.

The Ministers also agreed to expand cooperation between the Sumy State University and the Mauritius Whitefield Business School.

Dmytro Kuleba invited Maneesh Gobin to visit Ukraine and organize a business forum to establish partnerships between Ukrainian and Mauritian businesses.