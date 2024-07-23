Diamond Trust Bank (DTB), a tier one Bank that is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and has operated in East Africa over 75 years with over 155 branches across Kenya, Uganda,Tanzania and Burundi, and Network International (Network) (https://www.Network.ae), the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), have signed a strategic partnership to provide a sound processing platform for hosting and issuing of cards in support of the bank’s efforts in their exciting phase of digital product innovation and expansion.

The agreement with Network International will reinforce DTB’s digital-first strategy in the Kenyan market. Amidst surging interest in digital payment solutions across the country influenced by rising internet penetration and mobile phone usage,[1] Network will enable DTB to benefit from advanced digital payment solutions, robust security protocols and a sophisticated API gateway. Through this partnership, Network will offer a variety of payment products and services including debit, credit and prepaid card hosting and processing as well as e-Commerce. The bank will also have access to a host of value-added services such as card fraud prevention, 3D Secure authentication, and card control solutions.

Jamie Loden, Chief Operating Officer at DTB, emphasized the importance of customer delight, stating, “Our partnership with Network International marks a significant milestone in our efforts to expand our capabilities and elevate our services in a rapidly evolving digital environment. It also complements our desire to facilitate the inclusion of more citizens in the formal financial system. Our collaboration with a market leader like Network International will help us satisfy the growing demand among our customer base for new and superior card and digital banking experiences that are convenient, safe, and seamless, thereby ensuring customer delight.”

Dr. Reda Helal, Group Managing Director – Processing, Africa&Co-Head Group Processing at Network International, commented, “We are excited to collaborate with Diamond Trust Bank in meeting the rising interest among the emerging middle class, youth and SME market segments, especially the unbanked, for services that support a digital lifestyle and enable financial inclusion. We welcome the opportunity to support Diamond Trust Bank’s passion for providing best-in-class digital and card customer experiences by enabling innovation and enhanced operational efficiency, as well as broaden our contributions to the success of Diamond Trust Bank’s digital product innovation and expansion.”

About Network International:

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have over 2,000 digital payments experts based in our markets serving over 200 financial institutions and over 150,000+ merchants.

About Diamond Trust Bank:

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) is a leading tier-one East African commercial banking franchise operating in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi. The Bank is an affiliate of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) and is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

With a rich history spanning 78 years, DTB has continuously evolved to meet the dynamic needs of its diverse clientele, offering a wide range of banking and insurance solutions for the retail, SME and corporate banking customer segments. At the core of DTB's operations is an unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, complemented by an extensive 155-plus branch network and robust digital platforms seamlessly integrated across the region.

DTB's reputation as an award-winning financial services provider stems from its relentless pursuit of excellence in customer experience. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and best practices, DTB continues to set new benchmarks in the industry, ensuring that every interaction with the bank is not just transactional but transformative.

For more information, visit www.DTBAfrica.com