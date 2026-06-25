The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Barrie Freeman, concluded today her visit to Banjul, The Gambia, where she participated in a two-day high-level workshop on “Strengthening Security and Stabilization in Sahel and West Africa: Bridging Good Governance, Regional Cooperation, and Multilateral Responses.”

During the workshop, Ms. Freeman contributed to a panel discussion on “Regional and multilateral responses- Strategies and coordination, including follow-up actions,” alongside senior representatives from regional and international organizations. The discussion emphasized the urgent need for greater coherence, coordination, and sustained follow-up among existing initiatives addressing the complex security and governance challenges in West Africa and the Sahel.

Ms. Freeman commended the African Union Mission for Mali and the Sahel (MISAHEL) and its partners for convening this workshop, noting that the region faces a complex mix of democratic progress, persistent vulnerabilities, and worsening insecurity. She stressed the need for a comprehensive approach addressing root causes such as weak governance and socio-economic exclusion, underscored trust, and preventive diplomacy as essential for effective cooperation and reaffirmed United Nations support to regional partners including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

On the margins of the workshop, Ms. Freeman was received in audience by His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of The Gambia, with whom she discussed national and regional developments. She commended The Gambia’s role within the ECOWAS and the African Union (AU) in promoting dialogue and peaceful conflict resolution and praised President Barrow’s commitment to democratic governance and regional cooperation.

Ms. Freeman reaffirmed the United Nations’ continued support through UNOWAS and the UN country team, underscoring a shared commitment to advancing peace, governance, and sustainable development, and to strengthening coordinated responses to challenges across West Africa and the Sahel.