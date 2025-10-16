Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli, will on Thursday, 16 October 2025 at 09h00 host a G20 Community Leaders Dialogue at the Roodepan community's Roman Catholic Church in the Sol Plaatje Municipality, Frances Baard District, Northern Cape.

This activity will form part of the Government’s country-wide G20 outreach programme. The objectives of the outreach are to:

Create awareness about South Africa’s membership to the G20;

Inform the public about South Africa’s role as the Presidency of G20 through profiling lead roles and achievements of South Africa’s contribution to the continent and the African Union through trade and financial policy statements;

Solicit stakeholder engagement and advocacy for South Africa’s role in the G20 with various stakeholders; and,

Profile the outcomes of the 130 identified G20 meetings, including the summit through both the Sherpa and Finance tracks.

The dialogue will be preceded by the visit of the Deputy Minister and other leadership to housing project in Roodepan at 09h00, and then proceed to the Roman Catholic Church for engagement with the community leadership that will commence at 10h00.

Deputy Minister Mhlauli, as the District Development Model (DDM) Champion for the France Baard District, will use the opportunity to engage the Roodepan leadership on the District Development Model in general and how it will better the lives of the people.