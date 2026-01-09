The Deputy Head of the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), Ambassador Mouktar Osman Kaire, on Thursday visited the Jazeera II Forward Operating Base (FOB) during a familiarisation visit to assess troop welfare and operations.

Addressing personnel from the Nigerian Formed Police Unit and the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF), Ambassador Kaire commended their contributions and dedication to restoring peace and stability in Somalia.

“I would like to congratulate you for your sacrifices, dedication and commitment to Somalia and the continent,” said Ambassador Kaire, who also serves as the Deputy Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (DSRCC) for Somalia.

Ambassador Kaire acknowledged the challenges faced by personnel deployed at forward operating bases and said mission leadership is working closely with the UN Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) to address operational gaps.

“You operate in difficult, complex, and resource-thin conditions. Yet this mission is unique: it is the first and only mission led and operated entirely by Africans. This is the dream our founding fathers envisioned,” he added, paying tribute to soldiers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

On arrival, he inspected a parade mounted by the AUSSOM Police personnel and expressed solidarity with the troops, noting that the international community recognises the AU’s pivotal role in advancing peace and stability in Somalia.

The DRSCC was accompanied by senior officials, including the Uganda Contingent Commander Brigadier General Jackson Kayanja, and AUSSOM Police Training and Development Coordinator, ACP Samuel Asiedu Okanta.

Brig. Gen. Kayanja briefed Ambassador Kaire on ongoing military operations and the security situation in AUSSOM’s Area of Responsibility.

“We continue to support the Federal Government of Somalia wherever we are needed,” he said, commending the strong collaboration between AUSSOM’s police and military components.

ACP Okanta highlighted AUSSOM’s critical role in supporting the Somali Police Force (SPF) in maintaining law and order and ensuring community safety.

“Our impact extends from specialised training and policy development to the vital protection of civilians and humanitarian efforts,” he said.

Also, present were the Commander of the AUSSOM Uganda Special Forces, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Okole, and the Commander of the Nigeria Formed Police Unit-13, CSP Laban Abraham, as well as AUSSOM senior officials, military and police personnel.