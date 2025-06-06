The DRC Minister of Mines, H.E. Kizito Pakabomba Kapinga Mulume, says he is looking forward to visiting “the legendary DRC Mining Week,” which is taking place from 11–13 June in Lubumbashi. The organisers of this longstanding expo and conference, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary edition this month, have extended the event until 14 June for the official visit of mining Minister Mulume who will address and engage with delegates during a special ministerial session.

Minister Mulume says in a statement: “I have my ticket for DRC Mining Week, and I am really truly looking forward to experiencing the legendary atmosphere of the event in Lubumbashi, combining straight-talking business discussions with networking and good times. The organisers can be rightfully proud of building such a legacy over 20 years; this is a true testament to their staying power, tenacity and passion for the industry: essential traits for being a good partner in mining. I want to invite anyone who has not yet made plans to travel to Lubumbashi to come out and join the more than 11,500 mining professionals who will be there.”

H.E. Kapinga Mulume will deliver the closing remarks during the special ministerial session on 14 June.

20 years of shaping mining in the DRC

From its inception, DRC Mining Week has evolved into the largest mining and infrastructure platform in the DRC and the Copperbelt, bringing together over 11,500 attendees from 50+ countries. Under the theme “20 Years of Shaping Mining in the DRC: Investing in Infrastructure Development and Energy Security – Vision 2025–2030,” this landmark edition will highlight the progress made and the opportunities that lie ahead. With mining at the heart of the country’s industrialisation, the focus will be on investment, infrastructure development and energy security to drive long-term growth.

Longstanding support

“We are always delighted to welcome government luminaries to Lubumbashi; therefore we have added a VIP bonus day to our event on 14 June, in order to ensure that high-level government representatives are able to engage with industry leaders,“ says event organiser Samukelo Madlabane, Events Director – Mining for the VUKA Group. “Particularly in the light of DRC Mining Week’s 20th anniversary, which would not have been possible without the government’s invaluable, longstanding support for this event, which has been fostering collaboration and development within the mining sector for over two decades now.”

Valuable exposure

More than 11,500+ local and international mining professionals are expected at DRC Mining Week this week, promising valuable exposure and potential contacts for participating partners.

The event provides a broad spectrum of thought-provoking content and opportunities to meet existing and prospective partners and clients in the mining and extractive sectors, including:

Investment Forum;

High-level conference sessions, with topics that include: the Mining Roadmap 2025–2030; expert think-tank; market dynamics and price volatility; and positioning DRC as a leading mining country.

Countless meeting and networking occasions for 1300+ elite decision-makers, including mining executives and government officials;

An expansive expo with 280+ sponsors and exhibitors showcasing the latest and trusted technologies and services for the industry, including country pavilions;

US Government Business Forum (invitation only);

European Union Business Forum (invitation only);

The Ambassador’s Forum and networking business lunch (invitation only)

Executive Business Forum (strictly by invitation);

CEO Roundtable (Strictly by invitation);

Value Chain Investment Forum;

Regional Development Forum;

Women Mine&Leadership Forum—always a hot ticket and an event highlight;

Glittering gala dinner (strictly for ticket holders);

Kamoa Site Visit (sold out).

The packed programme brochure for the 2025 edition of DRC Mining Week is available on the event website. Click here (https://apo-opa.co/3SEBgOz).

Industry support

As has become customary for DRC Mining Week, this year too the event boasts broad industry backing and institutional support, including the official partners, the DRC Ministry of Mining and FEC (Federation of Enterprises of Congo). Its main sponsors include Standard Bank as lead sponsors. The diamond plus sponsors are Ecobank, Equity BCDC, Kamoa Copper S.A., Glencore, Kamoto Copper Company S.A. and MUMI. Other mining houses that will be in attendance this year include Barrick, CMOC, ERG Africa, Gecamines, Ivanhoe Mines and MMG.

DRC Mining Week dates and venue:

Expo and conference: 11–13 June 2025

Farewell lunch on the 14th of June (Strictly by invitation);

Location: The Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel, Lubumbashi, DRC

