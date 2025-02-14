A high-level delegation from the Bureau of the Organization of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS), led by Hon. Matthew Sahr Nyuma, MP of Sierra Leone, paid a courtesy visit on Foreign Minister Her Excellency Mme. Sarah Beysolow Nyanti at her office in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cooperation with Liberia. During the meeting, the Foreign Minister welcomed the delegation to the Ministry and highlighted Liberia’s Leadership role in revitalizing the Mano River Union and the historical, cultural and economic connections between Liberia and Sierra Leone, stressing the need for a stronger collaboration. She recalled a meeting held in July 2024, where Liberia spearheaded the development of a roadmap in collaboration with Morocco. This roadmap, signed by the Foreign Ministers of all four MRU member states and Morocco, included provisions for funding the construction of the MRU Secretariat in Sierra Leone.

“Liberia has taken the initiative to advocate for resources to construct the Secretariat, as Sierra Leone has already provided the land,” she stated. “Within one year, we have made significant progress in revitalizing the MRU. Importantly, if the MRU is viewed as a bloc, potential investors will see a market of 60 million people, rather than individual populations of 5.5 million or so. This unified market is a key point we emphasized during our visit to Sierra Leone with President Bio.” The Sierra Leonean delegation was accompanied by members of the Liberian Legislature who are also part of the Organization of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACP). These included Hon. Jeremiah G. Sokan and Hon. Emmanuel Dahn, representatives of Districts One and Seven in Grand Gedeh and Montserrado Counties, respectively. Hon. Sokan explained that the purpose of their visit was to engage with their Liberian counterparts and share updates on discussions centered around three thematic areas: climate change, climate mitigation, and adaptation in strategic sectors such as agriculture, forestry, and deforestation. Additional topics included training, education, and the migration of young Africans.

The discussions also addressed challenges faced by African, Caribbean, and Pacific states in their participation and voting rights within international bodies. The delegation aimed to share best practices adopted by Sierra Leone to maintain good standing with various international organizations, thereby strengthening Liberia’s position within the OACP. The Sierra Leonean delegation comprised Hon. Paran Tarawally, Hon. Emilia Lollo Tongi, Hon. Sallieu Osman Sesay, Hon. Aaron Aouna Koroma, and Hon. Mathew Nyuma. Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Hon. Paran Tarawally expressed gratitude to Foreign Minister Nyanti for hosting them.

He emphasized the importance of the OACP’s relationship with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and explained that their visit aimed to strengthen the structure of the organization. “The organization has transitioned from a post-Cotonou agreement to a new framework. We recognize the need to focus on the positive aspects of the agreement while addressing its shortcomings,” he said. Foreign Minister Nyanti praised the strong sisterly relationship between Liberia and Sierra Leone and reaffirmed Liberia’s unwavering support for the OACP. She called on MRU member states to collaborate in strengthening their positions within international bodies such as ECOWAS and the African Union. Additionally, she sought the organization’s support as Liberia campaigns for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for 2026-2027 term.