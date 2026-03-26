Governments from West, Central and Southern Africa, with delegations confirmed for the Invest in African Energy (IAE) Forum in Paris next month, are each advancing critical mineral projects that span processing deals, development-stage assets and frontier exploration plays, giving investors a range of entry points across the minerals value chain.

Nigeria – Alumina Refinery&Lithium Processing

Nigeria struck a $1.3 billion deal with the Africa Finance Corporation in early March covering three components: construction of a one-million-ton-per-year alumina refinery, a national geoscience mapping program, and a joint investment vehicle to accelerate exploration and production across priority leases. Projected at 95% utilization over 20 years, the refinery is expected to add $1.2 billion to GDP annually and generate approximately $8 billion in foreign exchange earnings over its lifespan.

Separately, a $600 million lithium processing plant in Nasarawa State is at the commissioning stage, backed by ongoing mapping of lithium-bearing pegmatite belts across Kwara, Ekiti and Kaduna states. New mining licenses now require a local processing commitment covering at least 30% of output before export, a condition that directly shapes the investment structures available to foreign partners. Nigeria’s energy minister is among the confirmed delegations at IAE in Paris.

Zambia – Copperbelt Expansion&Cobalt Refinery

Copper output in Zambia is on course to clear one million tons in 2026, supported by First Quantum Minerals’ completed $1.25 billion S3 plant expansion at Kansanshi and Barrick Gold’s $2 billion program to double output at Lumwana by 2028. Several additional projects, including Sinomine’s Kitumba Mine and KoBold Metals’ Mingomba deposit, are also coming online this year, making Zambia one of the few places globally adding significant incremental copper supply in the near term.

Africa's first cobalt sulfate refinery is targeting commissioning in Zambia in 2026, adding downstream processing capacity alongside the copper ramp-up. The Lobito Corridor, backed by a $553 million US Development Finance Corporation loan for Angola’s Benguela rail link, reduces export costs across the Copperbelt and improves project bankability for both mines and processing facilities seeking long-term offtake commitments.

Senegal – Falémé Integrated Iron Project

Senegal's Falémé iron district in the Kédougou region holds over 600 million tons of probable reserves, including oxide ore at around 59% iron content and primary magnetite at roughly 45% Fe. The government launched the Falémé Integrated Iron Project as a phased program targeting 15 to 25 million tons per year at peak output, with national iron ore company MIFERSO conducting ongoing reserve verification.

The mineral export port at Bargny is operational and rail rehabilitation linking Kédougou to the coast is progressing under the Emerging Senegal Plan. The project is actively seeking a technical development partner. With port and rail infrastructure advancing independent of any single mining operator, Falémé carries lower logistics risk than comparable iron ore projects requiring greenfield corridor construction, which affects how financiers assess project bankability and timelines to first revenue.

Equatorial Guinea – Rio Muni Mineral Exploration

Equatorial Guinea's Rio Muni mainland offers early-stage exposure to gold, bauxite, base metals, coltan and iron ore across largely underexplored onshore territory. The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons has been opening the sector since its first public tender in 2019, with exploration contracts now in place and state geological mapping advancing in partnership with Rosgeo. Minister Antonio Oburu Ondo will address investors at IAE, with the minerals program expected to feature in bilateral meetings.

Uganda – Rare Earths&Minerals Sector Opening

Uganda holds rare earth deposits in ionic adsorption clay formations — a deposit type the IEA has flagged for low capital intensity relative to hard rock alternatives — alongside gold mineralization across greenstone belts in the West Nile, Karamoja and Mubende regions. The Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals, with both its CEO and governing council chairperson confirmed for Paris, will serve as the primary interface for investors seeking access to Uganda's licensing framework and project pipeline, at the same time as the country's Tilenga and Kingfisher oil developments move toward first oil.