Industry experts from across 100 countries will descend on Riyadh this December for launch event of most comprehensive pharma convention in the region

Stage set for international collaboration, upscaling, and regional market entries, while health and environmental interplay come under the microscope

Industry trailblazers from over 100 nations across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East will gather in Riyadh this December to collaborate on advancing the future of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors in Saudi and other countries like Jordan, Morocco and Armenia.

Industry experts, influencers, and pioneers from the world’s top pharmaceutical hubs will gather at the inaugural CPHI Middle East – the most comprehensive pharma convention in the region – when it runs at the Riyadh Front Exhibition&Convention Centre from December 10-12. The landmark event, which has the support of the Saudi Ministry of Health, will be a dynamic platform for international collaboration, where local, regional, and international professionals can interact, share insights, and forge meaningful business partnerships.

“The geographic footprint of both the exhibitor profile and conference speaker platform holds the promise of transformative outcomes of groundbreaking ideas and collaborative initiatives,” said Mundhir Al-Hakim, Exhibition Director of CPHI Middle East. “The event’s diverse lineup includes the biggest names in pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotech development, and contract and clinical services who are poised to revolutionise the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare delivery.

"CPHI Middle East is not just a regional event; it's a global stage for the pharmaceutical industry. With over 70 per cent international participation, we're creating a truly global hub for knowledge sharing, partnership building, and innovation, said Mundhir Al-Hakim.

The event will spotlight international collaboration via its comprehensive knowledge-sharing programme, which spans four stages dedicated to The Future of Pharma, Innovation, Next-Gen Bio, and Discovery. All four are designed to accentuate the latest trends, with delegates gaining valuable insights into current challenges and opportunities shaping the pharmaceutical sector.

Many prominent speakers are set to speak at the event next month, discussing a wide range of current and pressing topics around the future of healthcare, biotech, incentivising and investing in R&D, commercial sector growth, and innovations driving the next generation of pharmaceutical advancements. Professor Peter Pitts, President and Co-Founder of the Centre for Medicine in the Public Interest and a visiting Professor at the University of Paris School of Medicine with experience as a former member of the US Food&Drug Administration, will be bringing a wealth of knowledge to discussions on the urgency of sound science and post-pandemic healthcare policy.

The global experts will network with regional influencers including Mosaed Alkolief, Strategy Advisor at the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties; Dr Hana Sboul, Secretary General of the Jordanian Association of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers; Dr Abdelali Hauudi, Chairman of Strategy&Business Development at King Abdullah International Medical Research Centre, Saudi Arabia; and Chokri Jeribi, President of the Chamber of CRO Tunisia. International companies will also be presenting successful case studies of their thriving businesses in KSA at the event.

International exhibitors like Sartorius, Julphar, Zeta Pharma, Caregen, Sartorius, SimSon Pharma Ltd, Soficopharm, UNT Pharmaceuticals, Berry Global and many more will line up alongside some of the Middle East and North Africa’s biggest industry names. The geographic interplay will set the groundwork for the event to prove a hive of international collaboration for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) discovery and production planning across the MENA region, the world’s fifth-largest pharma market and one that is projected to grow at an annual rate of 10 per cent over the next eight years. CPHI Middle East will connect global suppliers of raw materials, machinery, packaging solutions, and contract services with regional visitors and partners.

The event is also seen as an unparalleled opportunity for global leaders to scout partners that can help them establish a presence in Saudi Arabia, where the pharmaceutical market is projected to reach US$11.5 billion by 2032. The Kingdom’s National United Procurement Company (NUPCO) requires bidders to have a registered Saudi office, creating a landscape ripe for partnerships that can boost domestic pharma production to its national vision targets from the current 20 per cent to 40 per cent by 2030. Healthcare and life sciences are among the most significant sectors in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The event will also focus on Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to be a global biotech leader, with the country planning to achieve self-sufficiency in vaccine production, biomanufacturing, and genomics.

Organised by Tahaluf, the Kingdom’s fastest-growing business event organiser, CPHI Middle East marks a significant milestone for the region’s rapidly expanding pharma sector. Partnered with the Events Investment Fund, the event aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, prioritising healthcare and life sciences as key sectors.

“We expect this event to be a melting pot of ideas and partnerships,” added Al-Hakim. “With more than 30,000 visitors and 400 exhibitors anticipated across 30,000 square-metres of exhibition space, CPHI Middle East will be where the future of pharma unites to build partnerships that extend across the Middle East and the world.”

About CPHI:

CPHI creates connections and inspires partnerships across the global pharma community. The event champions innovation at the heart of pharma through its international events, granting attendees access to endless opportunities. Its powerful digital solutions help attendees stay connected with the industry at every step of their journey. The exhibition has a long-standing history with 10 events spread across Europe, Asia, North America and the Middle East.