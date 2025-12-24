Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On December 24,  Dr. KUNIMITSU Ayano, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, received a courtesy call from H.E. Mrs. Genevieve Edna APALOO, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Ghana to Japan. The overview of the courtesy call is as follows:

  1. State Minister KUNIMITSU expressed her desire to further promote Japan-Ghana relations, including the dispatch of a public-private joint mission to Ghana scheduled for January 2026, while also touching upon her own experience visiting Ghana during her time as a medical student.
  2. Ambassador Apaloo expressed her gratitude for Japan's support thus far and stated her intention to strive for the further deepening of Japan-Ghana relations.
  3. Both parties concurred to further enhance relations between the two countries in various fields leading up to the commemorative year of 2027, which marks the 100th anniversary of Dr. NOGUCHI Hideyo's stay in Ghana, the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and the 50th anniversary of the dispatch of the Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers (JOCV) to Ghana.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.