A new chapter of regional collaboration is taking shape in West Africa as the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and the Council of the Entente explore closer ties to accelerate integration and sustainable development across five member states.

Nnenna Nwabufo, the Bank’s Vice-President for Regional Development, Integration, and Business Delivery, met with a delegation from the Council led by Deputy Executive Secretary Ali Idi at the Bank’s headquarters in Abidjan.

The talks focused on scaling up joint efforts to finance key regional projects, strengthen institutional capacity, and drive inclusive economic growth.

Founded 60 years ago, the Council of the Entente (Conseil de l’Entente) brings together Côte d’Ivoire, Niger, Burkina Faso, Togo, and Benin to promote economic cooperation and solidarity.

Ms. Nwabufo, joined by the Bank’s Deputy Director General for West Africa, Joseph Martial Ribeiro, and Youssouf Koné, Head of Regional Funds Management, highlighted opportunities to enhance collaboration in project co-financing, capacity building, and the implementation of regional initiatives.

“Strengthening the partnership between the African Development Bank Group and the Council of the Entente offers a vital opportunity to support West Africa amid an evolving socio-political landscape, while advancing regional integration,” said Ms. Nwabufo.

She noted that the partnership could focus on the co-financing of transformative regional projects that bolster resilience, safeguard social and investment gains, enhance regional connectivity, and foster inclusive economic growth.

Ms. Nwabufo also stressed the importance of joint efforts in capacity building and governance reforms to improve resilience, prevent crises, and strengthen social cohesion. She added that collaborative initiatives could address climate change, support economic diversification, and help mitigate security risks.

During the meeting, Mr. Idi presented the Council’s new Strategic Plan for 2024–2028, which aims to “strengthen peace, solidarity, security, and sustainable development in service of the community.” A key component of the plan is the PARCI-CE project (Projet d’Appui au Renforcement des Capacités Institutionnelles du Conseil de l’Entente), designed to reinforce the Council’s institutional, human, and operational capacities to better implement and monitor socio-economic development programmes across its member states.

The project prioritizes the design and delivery of regional socio-economic infrastructure, such as village water systems and solar electrification, as well as initiatives in agriculture, livestock, forestry, vocational training, and employment for youth and women. It also supports member states affected by humanitarian crises.

“The African Development Bank Group is a longstanding partner of the Council of the Entente’s member countries,” said Mr. Idi. “Our institutional capacity-building project, aligned with the 2024–2028 Strategic Plan, echoes the Bank’s key strategic priorities for the region: integrating Africa, improving the quality of life for Africans, feeding the continent, and providing light and energy across Africa.”

About the Council of the Entente:

The Council of the Entente (Conseil de l’Entente) is a sub-regional organisation in West Africa comprising five French-speaking countries: Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Niger and Togo. It aims to ensure peace, security and stability in its member states, and to promote closer and more dynamic political and cultural integration between them, based on fraternity and solidarity, as well as fostering sub-regional economic integration and the well-being of people. It is based in Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire).