Steinar Vaage, President – Europe, Middle East and Africa at ConocoPhillips, has been confirmed to speak at the upcoming Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2025 Forum (https://apo-opa.co/4d15jtk), taking place in Paris next month.

Underscoring the strategic importance of Libya’s energy sector to global operators and ConocoPhillips’ ongoing commitment to the country’s future, Vaage will join the Libya in Focus session, a key platform for dialogue around one of Africa’s leading energy markets.

IAE 2025 is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 13-14, 2025 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

ConocoPhillips is among the major international oil companies maintaining a presence in Libya’s upstream sector. As a long-term partner, the company is working to enhance production following years of disruption, undertaking upgrades to existing infrastructure and targeting underdeveloped reserves.

Current efforts are focused on increasing output at the concession – which presently produces around 375,000 barrels per day (bpd) – to between 600,000 and 700,000 bpd through new collaboration agreements, workover programs and pipeline integrity initiatives. ConocoPhillips’ continued investment (https://apo-opa.co/4lUjJiC) signals renewed optimism in Libya’s ability to stabilize output and reemerge as a significant oil producer.

The Libya in Focus session at IAE 2025 will explore new investment opportunities and operational strategies in Libya’s energy sector, as the country seeks to increase oil production, launch new gas-focused expansion initiatives and strengthen infrastructure to support sustainable growth. Discussions will address ongoing sector reforms, the resurgence of upstream activities and frameworks for securing long-term growth amid a dynamic political environment. As Libya works to unlock its full production potential, the session aims to foster renewed international engagement and support the country’s efforts to drive economic recovery through energy development.