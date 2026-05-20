The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.AfricanEnergyChamber.org) has reinforced its strategic partnership with the Republic of Congo following a high-level meeting between Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk and newly appointed Minister of Hydrocarbons Stev Simplice Onanga in Brazzaville this week, setting the stage for a renewed push to accelerate investment, strengthen local capacity and expand the country’s LNG footprint.

Held shortly after Minister Onanga’s appointment, the meeting underscored a shared commitment to faster, more efficient deal-making across Congo’s oil and gas sector. Both sides emphasized that reducing delays in project approvals and execution will be critical to maintaining Congo’s competitiveness and attracting new capital into upstream and gas development.

A key focus of discussions was the development of a stronger local industry. Minister Onanga outlined a clear ambition to see Congolese companies grow beyond traditional service roles to become operators, license holders and regional players capable of competing across African markets. This includes building companies that not only support domestic projects, but can also export expertise and services beyond Congo.

The AEC welcomed this vision, committing to work closely with the Ministry to help develop a new generation of competitive Congolese firms. This effort will focus on strengthening technical capacity, expanding access to opportunities in field development and drilling, and ensuring local companies are positioned to participate more meaningfully across the value chain.

In parallel, Minister Onanga called for enhanced collaboration to strengthen Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC), with the goal of transforming it into one of Africa’s leading national oil companies. The vision is for SNPC to evolve beyond its current partnership model with international oil companies to take on a more operational role – managing assets, leading projects and driving exploration and production both domestically and, over time, internationally.

“Congo is focused on building a stronger national energy ecosystem from the ground up,” said Ayuk. “We agreed with the Minister on the need to develop Congolese companies into competitive players that can scale beyond borders. Strengthening SNPC is central to this, so it becomes a more active operator, managing and developing assets. This is about building long-term capacity in-country and positioning Congo as a leading force in African energy.”

Beyond local industry development, the meeting reinforced Congo’s broader ambition to strengthen its position within Africa’s energy landscape. Minister Onanga highlighted his intention to align national strategy with continental priorities, drawing on his experience as former Chair of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO) Board of Governors. Continued engagement with institutions such as APPO and OPEC will remain central to this approach.

Gas development – particularly floating LNG (FLNG) – emerged as another key pillar of the discussion. Congo has already made significant progress through projects such as Eni’s Congo LNG development, where the 0.6 mtpa Tango FLNG and the upcoming Nguya FLNG facility are expected to increase the country’s LNG export capacity to around 3 mtpa.

Building on this momentum, discussions pointed to the potential for additional FLNG developments. With ongoing conversations around new projects and favorable conditions aligning, a future FLNG expansion could further scale production and reshape Congo’s role in the regional gas market. Expanding capacity would not only strengthen export revenues, but also support domestic gas utilization and industrial growth.

“With Minister Onanga, we’re seeing a real commitment to getting things done – moving deals faster, empowering Congolese companies and scaling LNG,” added Ayuk. “The stars are aligning for Congo to lead the continent in floating LNG. If this momentum continues, there’s no doubt the country can position itself as one of Africa’s leading gas hubs.”

With a renewed focus on fast-tracked investment, local industry development and LNG expansion, the AEC’s engagement with Congo signals a more execution-driven phase for the country’s energy sector – one aimed at building in-country value, strengthening regional influence and delivering long-term growth.