The Republic of Congo will host the second edition of the Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) from March 10-12, 2026. As the country gears up for a significant increase in its oil output over the next three years and plans to strengthen its position in the natural gas sector, CEIF – under the theme Invest. Build. Empower: Transforming Congo’s Energy Landscape – underscores Congo’s growing role in the global energy landscape.

The 2025-2026 period promises to be an exciting time for Congo’s energy sector. Set to begin operations by December 2025, Phase 2 of the Congo LNG project will enable energy major Eni to increase gas production from 0.6 million tons per annum (mtpa) to 3 mtpa. Meanwhile, the Fouta refinery construction project is expected to start up by the end of the year and is set to produce 2.5 million tons of petroleum products per year – including diesel and gasoline – upon commissioning. These developments highlight the commitment of major operators to position Congo as a global oil and gas producer, with upcoming regulation and investments further supporting this goal.

In the gas sector, the country is targeting 3 million tons of LNG per year by this year from Eni’s Marine XII development – featuring the Congo LNG project. This target comes on the heels of Congo’s February 2024 milestone where the country exported its first LNG cargo from the Tango FLNG facility. The Republic of Congo boasts over 10 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas resources and is set to unveil its Gas Master Plan, launch a National Gas Company and release a new Gas Code this year.

Driven by a series of landmark projects spearheaded by industry giants including TotalEnergies, Trident Energy and Perenco, Congo aims to nearly double oil output from the current 280,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 500,000 bpd by 2027. With aims to harness untapped reserves and maximize the potential of existing assets, this strategy will focus on expanding production in both new and mature fields. To support this goal, the country is set to launch a new international oil and gas licensing round this year. This initiative is expected to usher in a new wave of investment in sub-Saharan Africa’s third-largest oil producing market. The licensing round is designed to attract international oil companies with technical expertise and financial capacity to develop deepwater resources, as well as local and independent companies to exploit marginal fields.

At CEIF 2025, Congo unveiled plans to double its power generation capacity to 1,500 MW by 2030, with a strong focus on renewable energy projects. The country holds an estimated hydropower potential of 27,000 MW, though only 1% of this resource has been developed. As such, the government has identified several key projects, including water diversion and storage techniques, to maximize hydropower output.

Through a series of dedicated panel sessions, technical workshops and presentations at CEIF 2026, the event will provide an in-depth look at Congo’s investment landscape. The conference will highlight crucial developments across the country’s energy sector as well as the broader strategic importance of Congo’s energy ambitions.

“CEIF 2026 serves as a vital platform to showcase Congo’s dynamic energy transformation. As the country scales up oil and gas production and prioritizes renewables, the conference fosters meaningful dialogue, attracts investment and strengthens partnerships essential to unlocking the full potential of Congo’s evolving energy and investment landscape,” states Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director at Energy Capital&Power.

Supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and national oil company Société nationale des pétroles du Congo, CEIF 2026 will bring together local, regional and international delegates to explore new partnership opportunities across the energy and investments sectors. This highly anticipated event builds on the success of the inaugural edition, which convened government officials, top investors, IOCs, NOCs, independents and industry experts who shared vital insights into Congo’s oil, gas and energy landscape – paving the way for expanded collaboration and professional networking in 2026.

For more information and to register your interest for CEIF 2026, please visit www.CongoEnergyInvestment.com