Deputy Special Representative for the Secretary-General and Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Aeneas Chuma chaired a meeting with the Tripoli Center Outreach Committee Monday to discuss de-escalation efforts in Tripoli. These leaders, who has contributed to brokering and sustaining the truce since the May crisis, have been pivotal in preventing violence through community engagement. The Mission has facilitated targeted mediation meetings to reinforce their peacebuilding capacities, encourage coordination with official security institutions, and amplify local ownership in sustaining stability.

During the same week, UNSMIL’s SIS met with notables and community leaders from across the western region as part of ongoing efforts to support local peacebuilding. The meeting followed up on previous engagements and recognized their critical role in sustaining the truce. Participants discussed ways to further contribute to the implementation of local security arrangements and enhance coordination with official institutions. UNSMIL reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive dialogue and community-driven stabilization. “UNSMIL and IC need to urge all parties to refrain from provocative speech and actions,” one of the notables said.

During the meetings, the leaders shared their efforts and presented recommendations for peace initiatives. Participants stressed the need for a disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration program, warning of the risks of military presence in residential areas. "We share the demands of Tripoli's people and aim to demilitarize the capital," stated the participants. UNSMIL expressed its intention to increase collaboration and ensure that local voices continue to shape both local and national peace processes.