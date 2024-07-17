Widespread attacks against civilians persist across South Sudan, driven primarily by subnational armed violence involving community-based militias and/or civil defense groups, according to the latest quarterly brief by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Between January and March 2024, UNMISS documented 240 incidents of violence affecting 913 civilians nationwide, of which 468 were killed, 328 injured, 70 abducted and 47 subjected to conflict related sexual violence. This represents a 24 percent increase in the number of violent incidents (from 194 to 240) compared to the same period in 2023.

Inter/intra-communal violence by community-based militias and/or civil defense groups remains the primary source of subnational violence, accounting for 87 percent of victims (796 individuals) documented across South Sudan. Civilians in Warrap State suffered the highest rates of violence, accounting for 37 percent of total civilian victims nationwide, followed by Jonglei and Eastern Equatoria States.

On a positive note, the number of documented abductions decreased by 30 percent (from 100 to 70), compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and documented incidents of conflict-related sexual violence decreased by 25 percent (from 63 to 47).

Nationwide trends of violence involving the conventional parties to the conflict remained relatively low during the reporting period. However, military operations and activities involving Government security forces and organized armed groups and their respective proxy armed elements continue to place civilians at risk, predominantly in parts of Central Equatoria State.

“We cannot emphasize enough the urgent need for collective action by national, state and local authorities, as well as community leaders and national politicians, to resolve longstanding grievances peacefully, especially as South Sudan approaches its first elections,” said Nicholas Haysom, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative and Head of UNMISS. “Building a culture of human rights is fundamental to achieving sustainable security, peace, and democracy.”

UNMISS continues to protect civilians across the country with thousands of peacekeeping patrols conducted by land, air, and boat. The Mission also helps bring communities together to reconcile and build peace through dialogue. Additionally, UNMISS continues to actively support political and peace processes, including security and justice sector reform, constitution-making, and preparations for elections.