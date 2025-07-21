The Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture notes with appreciation the success of South African teams in the sporting front particularly the Under 20 who have become champions after 13 years.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Joe McGluwa, said it was not easy to resist bragging about successes that the South African teams have registered against all odds.

“The Norton and Foote led Baby Boks were a shoe in against New Zealand in Italy. They made their intent very clear from day one. The result was so predictable, and many South Africans knew the boys will be champions,” said Mr McGluwa.

He added: “It seems the Dr Erasmus factor is rubbing off across teams at international platforms and they are representing South Africa very well. I am speaking on behalf of the committee when I say congratulations and May this success last long into the foreseeable future.”

South Africa beat New Zealand in the Under 20 Championship 23-15, a feat last achieved in 2012. Baby Boks are landing on Tuesday morning at OR Tambo International.

In equal measure Mr McGluwa congratulated Banyana Banyana who are well set in defending their title when they set up a clash with Nigeria at the Africa Women Cup Championship. South Africa won 4-1 on penalties. The Springboks also thumped Georgia in Mbombela on Saturday. “To these achievements we can only say No DNA just RSA.”