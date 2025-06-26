The Sustainable Coffee Platform of Indonesia (SCOPI) and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org) announced key findings of the mid-term survey from the Coffee Master Trainer Upgrade (Coffee MUG) Program, a five-year initiative helping smallholder farmers in North Sumatra and Aceh adopt sustainable coffee-growing practices.

Since its launch in October 2021, the program has trained 4,754 farmers—37% (1,781) women—across 130 villages, with 3,700 hectares now managed under Good Agricultural Practices (GAP). Nineteen Master Trainers and eight candidates act as local champions, guiding farmer groups on soil health, pruning, post-harvest handling, and quality control. The field midline survey conducted to the program and confirmed that average yields in the target areas rose 13.7 percent in 2023, equivalent to 78 kilograms of green bean per hectare compared to the previous year.

Capacity-building results are equally encouraging participating trainers demonstrated 91 percent competence in sustainable coffee farming and 87 percent competence in training methodologies during recent evaluations. Farmer livelihoods are beginning to reflect these gains. Average annual coffee sales reached IDR 82.95 million (US$5,100) per farmer in 2023, while average net farm income rose to IDR 71.52 million (US$4,400).

Earlier this year, SCOPI and ITFC convened twin data-utilisation workshops in Berastagi (Karo Regency) and Takengon (Central Aceh Regency). Local officials, private buyers, Master Trainers, and farmer leaders reviewed the mid-line survey results, explored a new web-based monitoring dashboard, and agreed on concrete follow-up actions—such as establishing demonstration plots that now serve as “living classrooms” for young farmers and expanding market pathways with ofi Indonesia, Louis Dreyfus Company, and Ecom/Indo Cafco.

“This survey is more than just data collection—it is a strategic tool to sharpen the program’s direction and ensure it remains responsive to farmers’ real needs” said Ade Aryani, Executive Director of SCOPI

Nazeem Noordali, Chief Operating Officer of ITFC, added: “Farmer surveys offer data-driven guidance, help identify gaps, and support the development of more impactful strategies. Programs like Coffee MUG must remain dynamic and responsive to field realities.”

At data-utilization workshops Karo Regency and Central Aceh Regency, SCOPI and ITFC joined officials, buyers, trainers, and farmers to review mid-line findings, test a new monitoring dashboard, and launch demo plots for youth training.

Looking ahead, the program is scaling its trainers network through a new recruitment drive that will bring more young people into the Master Trainer pipeline, securing generational renewal. Field trials focused on soil-health interventions will also continue, targeting a further yield increase by 2026. In parallel, fresh modules on financial literacy and digital marketing are being developed for rollout later this year, with a special emphasis on empowering women and youth farmer groups.

About the International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC):

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is the trade finance arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving the socio-economic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided more than US$83 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries’ needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity-building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.

About the Sustainable Coffee Platform of Indonesia (SCOPI):

The Sustainable Coffee Platform of Indonesia (SCOPI) is a leading organization dedicated to promoting sustainable coffee production and improving the livelihoods of coffee farmers. SCOPI is a platform for collaboration among key stakeholders in the Indonesian coffee industry, working towards a shared vision of a thriving and sustainable coffee sector.