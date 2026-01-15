Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) (www.CCBAGroup.com) is proud to announce its recognition as a Top Employer in Africa for 2026 by the Top Employers Institute (https://apo-opa.co/45b21Rr). In addition to this regional accolade, seven countries in the CCBA footprint – Botswana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda – have been certified as Top Employers at a country level.

This marks the second consecutive year that CCBA has achieved regional-level certification, with its operations in Ethiopia, South Africa, Tanzania, and Uganda also certified at a country level. Notably, all these countries have improved their performance compared to last year. Furthermore, this year represents the first certification for CCBA’s operations in Botswana, Kenya, and Mozambique.

The Top Employers Institute, active in 125 countries/regions, is considered to be the global authority in HR certification, benchmarking and advisory. Its programme (https://apo-opa.co/4sI5vF7) certifies organisations based on the results of its HR Best Practices Survey which covers six domains including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity&Inclusion, and Wellbeing.

“This certification demonstrates our commitment to unparalleled professional growth for our people, providing an exciting journey of learning and development within a passionate, caring team,” said Natasa Prodanovic, CCBA Chief People and Culture Officer.

“We thrive on delivering beloved Coke brands, making a positive impact on communities, and achieving market success together. We invest in our people to foster an inclusive and thriving workplace that accelerates our growth.”

Prodanovic added: “At CCBA, we don’t hand you a role, we create an opportunity, give you the tools and we challenge you to build a career, to make it yours.”

About CCBA:

About CCBA:

CCBA is the eighth largest Coca-Cola authorised bottler in the world by revenue, and the largest on the continent. It accounts for over 40% of all Coca-Cola ready-to-drink beverages sold in Africa by volume. With over 14,000 employees in Africa, CCBA group services more than 800,000 customers with a host of international and local brands. CCBA group operates in 14 countries: South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Botswana, Zambia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi and the islands of Comoros and Mayotte.