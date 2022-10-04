Africa’s vast yet largely unexploited human and natural resources - including an estimated 125.3 billion barrels of crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves - present a massive opportunity for the continent to fuel economic expansion, address looming energy poverty and transition into a global economic and social powerhouse. However, cooperation among African states, parastatals, the public sector, private businesses and local communities is vital for the maximization of these resources as well as for the development of a globally-competitive workforce and next-generation leaders.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC), as the voice of the African energy sector, is committed to partnering with African organizations, platforms and communities to empower the growth of the continent’s wider economy through the optimal exploitation of domestic resources. In this regard, the AEC is proud to announce that philanthropic institution, the Black Impact Foundation, will be hosting a roundtable discussion on October 20 at the African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector which runs from October 18 – 21 this year in Cape Town.

Chaired by Dutch football legend and Chairman of the Black Impact Foundation, Clarence Seedorf, and Ndaba Mandela, Chairman and Co-founder of non-profit organization, Africa Rising Foundation, and grandson of Tata Madiba Nelson Mandela, the roundtable at AEW 2022 will feature leaders from both private and public sector institutions to discuss the importance of African entrepreneurship, education, financial solutions and woman&youth empowerment in accelerating the development and exploitation of the continent’s energy resources to drive socioeconomic growth.

With over 600 million people across Africa living in energy poverty and over 900 million without access to clean cooking solution, as well as chronic energy shortages and high prices impacting industrialization, institutions such as the Black Impact Foundation and Africa Rising Foundation will be crucial for uniting African energy policymakers, companies and investors with global partners to empower the sustainable development and exploitation of energy resources for energy security, affordability, job creation, poverty alleviation and gross domestic product growth.

Representing Africa’s biggest gathering for energy stakeholders and regulatory authorities, AEW 2022 serves as the ideal platform to host the Black Impact Foundation’s roundtable to discuss best practices to addressing the continent’s critical energy industry challenges such as inadequate investments and the lack of infrastructure, skilled workforce and technology, as well as impacts brought about by global energy transition-related policies.

“I am proud AC Milan and Real Madrid legend Clarence Seedorf, and Ndaba Mandela will lead discussions that will make us think different. We bring a different twist to energy dialogues and God knows Africa and our energy sector needs it. I am excited this roundtable at AEW 2022 will drive solutions for empowering Africa’s energy sector expansion and make energy poverty history across the continent by 2030. We believe for Africa to achieve its socioeconomic development agenda, we need to drill more oil and gas wells and organizations such as the Black Impact Foundation will be crucial for empowering African people and driving long-term energy developments on the back of capacity building,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Under the theme, ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ the Black Impact Foundation roundtable at AEW 2022 will explore the challenges and opportunities within the continent’s energy industry and how Africa can ramp up its energy developments to address its local energy needs and fuel economic growth whilst contributing towards global energy security.

About African Energy Week (AEW):

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.