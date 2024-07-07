On his first visit to EUCAP Somalia in his role as Civilian Operations Commander, Mr. Stefano Tomat commenced a comprehensive duty trip in Somalia. His visit includes key meetings with the Somali and international counterparts, visits to EUCAP Somalia’s Field Offices in Bossaso and Hargeisa and facilities, and observation of the Mission’s engagements throughout the country.

By meeting with Somali counterparts, the Civilian Operations Commander aims to support the Mission in fostering stronger partnerships and ensuring that EUCAP’s efforts are well-integrated with Somali needs. The duty trip also serves to stay abreast of the Mission’s activities on the ground and to discuss achievements and challenges experienced by EUCAP Somalia.

Additionally, the visit includes interactions with the Senior Management Team and discussions with Mission Members to gain awareness of the operational environment.

This visit underscores the EU’s commitment to supporting Somalia’s security and governance through active engagement and collaboration, in line with the EU-Somalia Joint Operational Roadmap.