On 26 August 2024, Chinese Ambassador Han Jing paid a courtesy call on Hon. Reuben Phiri, Minister of Agriculture of Zambia and exchanged views on China-Zambia agricultural cooperation.
Ambassador Han said agricultural cooperation is an important part of China-Zambia relations. The strong support rendered by the Ministry of Agriculture of Zambia has provided a solid guarantee for the implementation of the consensus reached by the two heads of state and further deepening of the comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership between China and Zambia. China is optimistic about Zambia’s agricultural investment prospects and is willing to work with Zambia to make good use of the platform of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), to promote more joint agricultural projects in Zambia and more exports of Zambian agricultural products to China to benefit the two peoples.
Minister Phiri welcomed Ambassador Han to assume his office and said that Zambia-China agricultural cooperation has yielded fruitful results under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state. Chinese businesses are welcome to invest in Zambia’s agricultural sector and it is hoped that the upcoming FOCAC Summit will inject new impetus into the mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation between Zambia and China in the field of modern agriculture.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Zambia.
