On 8 August 2024, Chinese Ambassador-Designate to Zambia H.E. Han Jing presented a copy of the Letter of Credence to Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Zambia.

Ambassador Han said that he was honoured to be appointed the 17th Chinese Ambassador to Zambia by H.E. President Xi Jinping and saw it as a huge responsibility. He thanked the Zambian side for all the facilitation provided to him and said that since the successful state visit by H.E. President Hichilema to China last September, the political mutual trust between the two countries had been strengthened and practical cooperation enhanced and upgraded. The Chinese side is ready to work closely with the Zambian side to implement what was agreed between the two heads of state and make good preparation for the upcoming Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). He also conveyed warm greetings from H.E. Foreign Minister Wang Yi and congratulated Hon. Minister Haimbe on his recent successful visit to China.

Hon. Minister Haimbe extended a warm welcome to Ambassador Han on behalf of the Zambian government and said that the Zambian side attached great importance to Zambia-China comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership and all-weather friendship, and it stood ready to stay in close communication with the Chinese side on bilateral and multilateral cooperation and international and regional hotspot issues. Minister Haimbe assured full support for the upcoming FOCAC Summit and wished it a complete success.