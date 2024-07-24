On the same day, Chen Xiaodong also met with Senegalese Foreign Minister Yassine Fall and had an exchange of views on China-Senegal relations, the FOCAC summit and issues of mutual interest and concern.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye said, Senegal greatly admires China's tremendous development achievements under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, and is ready to learn from China's experience in governance. Bassirou Diomaye Faye speaks highly of the China-Senegal relations, and reiterates the new Senegalese government's commitment to the one-China principle. He looks forward to visiting China to attend the FOCAC summit and paying an official visit to China upon invitation this year to deepen mutually beneficial and friendly cooperation in various fields, and to promote new significant development in Senegal-China relations and Africa-China relations. Bassirou Diomaye Faye also congratulated on the successful convening of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Chen Xiaodong said, China and Senegal are comprehensive strategic cooperative partners. The two sides firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, and have achieved fruitful results in various fields such as trade, investment, agriculture, and infrastructure construction. Under the strategic guidance of head-of-state diplomacy, China is ready to work with Senegal to strengthen high-level exchanges, consolidate political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation, enhance international coordination, and continuously elevate bilateral relations to new heights. This autumn, the new summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held in Beijing. China welcomes President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, as the head of state of the African co-chair of the Forum, to attend the summit and visit China. Chen Xiaodong believes that the summit will be a complete success with the joint efforts of China, Senegal, and other members of the forum. Chen Xiaodong also introduced the relevant information about the recently held Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.