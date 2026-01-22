The Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie, on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration between the Judiciary and the Executive arm of government.

The Chief Justice explained that the visit was to formally express the Judiciary’s appreciation to the Ministry of Finance for its continued support.

He identified congestion in the courts as a major impediment to effective justice delivery in Ghana and noted that a number of interventions are currently being developed to address the challenge.

Justice Baffoe Bonnie further raised concerns about working conditions within the Judiciary, stressing the need for sustained institutional support to improve efficiency and outcomes across the justice delivery system.

On his part, the Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the Judiciary and the Ministry of Justice to address the challenges confronting the courts.

He disclosed that, as part of measures under consideration, the Ministry of Finance is examining the possibility of allowing the Judiciary to utilise 100 percent of its Internally Generated Funds (IGF) to respond to urgent operational needs.

Present at the meeting were Supreme Court Judge Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, the Acting Director of the Ghana School of Law, Prof. Raymond Atuguba, and the Judicial Secretary, Ahmed Musah.

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, was also present.