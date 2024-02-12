Ms Alison Thorpe has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Rwanda in succession to Mr Omar Daair OBE, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Ms Thorpe will take up her appointment during September 2024.
Curriculum vitae
Full name: Alison Heather Thorpe
Place of birth: Lichfield, Staffordshire, UK
|
Year
|
Role
|
2022 to present
|
Head of Africa Department Central and Southern and Special Envoy to the Great Lakes
|
April 2022 to August 2022
|
FCDO, Director Transformation
|
2020 to 2022
|
FCDO, Deputy Director for Culture and Engagement
|
2019 to 2020
|
FCO, Deputy Director, Prosperity Fund Global Trade and Business Environment Programme
|
2018 to 2019
|
FCO, Deputy Director Africa Strategy
|
2014 to 2018
|
FCO, Africa Directorate, Head of Africa Strategy and Network Unit
|
2010 to 2014
|
Stockholm, Deputy Head of Mission
|
2006 to 2009
|
Skopje, Deputy Head of Mission
|
2005 to 2006
|
Maternity leave
|
Jan 2005 to Sept 2005
|
FCO, Counter Terrorism Department, Head of Al Qaeda, Middle East and Africa Section
|
2003 to 2004
|
FCO, Assistant Private Secretary/Minister for the Middle East
|
2002
|
FCO, PS to the Political Director
|
1998 to 2001
|
Beirut, Third Secretary Political
|
1997 to 1998
|
Geneva, UK Mission, Assistant Desk Officer
