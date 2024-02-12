United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office


Ms Alison Thorpe has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Rwanda in succession to Mr Omar Daair OBE, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Ms Thorpe will take up her appointment during September 2024.

Curriculum vitae         

Full name: Alison Heather Thorpe

Place of birth: Lichfield, Staffordshire, UK         

Year

Role

2022 to present 

Head of Africa Department Central and Southern and Special Envoy to the Great Lakes

April 2022 to August 2022 

FCDO, Director Transformation

2020 to 2022 

FCDO, Deputy Director for Culture and Engagement

2019 to 2020 

FCO, Deputy Director, Prosperity Fund Global Trade and Business Environment Programme

2018 to 2019 

FCO, Deputy Director Africa Strategy

2014 to 2018 

FCO, Africa Directorate, Head of Africa Strategy and Network Unit

2010 to 2014

Stockholm, Deputy Head of Mission

2006 to 2009

Skopje, Deputy Head of Mission

2005 to 2006 

Maternity leave

Jan 2005 to Sept 2005 

FCO, Counter Terrorism Department, Head of Al Qaeda, Middle East and Africa Section

2003 to 2004

FCO, Assistant Private Secretary/Minister for the Middle East

2002 

FCO, PS to the Political Director

1998 to 2001 

Beirut, Third Secretary Political

1997 to 1998 

Geneva, UK Mission, Assistant Desk Officer

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.