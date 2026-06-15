Mr Peter Vowles has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in succession to Dr Richard Montgomery CMG.
Mr Vowles will take up his appointment during September 2026.
Curriculum vitae
Full name: Peter Vowles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
|2023 to present
|Harare, HM Ambassador
|2022 to 2023
|FCDO, Transformation Director
|2021 to 2022
|Yangon, HM Ambassador
|
|2018 to 2021
|DFID, Director, Asia, Caribbean and Overseas Territories
|2016 to 2018
|Kenya, DFID Country Director
|2013 to 2016
|DFID, Head of Programme Delivery
|2010 to 2013
|Democratic Republic of Congo, Deputy DFID Country Director
|2007 to 2010
|India, Head of Global Partnerships
|2006 to 2007
|Afghanistan, Governance and Security Team Leader
|2006
|Joined DFID
|2005 to 2006
|Mott MacDonald, Health and Development Consultant
|2003 to 2005
|Bangladesh, Population and Health Programme Director
|2002 to 2003
|Bangladesh, World Bank Health Adviser
|2000 to 2002
|National Health Service, Management Training Scheme
|1999 to 2000
|Raleigh International, Head of Projects
|
|1996 to 1999
|Zimbabwe, Policy and Programme Manager, Students Partnership Worldwide
|1992 to 1993
|Zimbabwe, Teacher, Ministry of Education Sports and Culture
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