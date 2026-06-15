United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office


Mr Peter Vowles has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in succession to Dr Richard Montgomery CMG.

Mr Vowles will take up his appointment during September 2026.

Curriculum vitae

Full name:  Peter Vowles 

2023 to present  Harare, HM Ambassador 
2022 to 2023FCDO, Transformation Director 
2021 to 2022Yangon, HM Ambassador  
2018 to 2021DFID, Director, Asia, Caribbean and Overseas Territories
2016 to 2018 Kenya, DFID Country Director
2013 to 2016 DFID, Head of Programme Delivery 
2010 to 2013 Democratic Republic of Congo, Deputy DFID Country Director 
2007 to 2010 India, Head of Global Partnerships 
2006 to 2007 Afghanistan, Governance and Security Team Leader  
2006Joined DFID 
2005 to 2006 Mott MacDonald, Health and Development Consultant  
2003 to 2005 Bangladesh, Population and Health Programme Director  
2002 to 2003 Bangladesh, World Bank Health Adviser 
2000 to 2002 National Health Service, Management Training Scheme  
1999 to 2000 Raleigh International, Head of Projects  
1996 to 1999 Zimbabwe, Policy and Programme Manager, Students Partnership Worldwide 
1992 to 1993Zimbabwe, Teacher, Ministry of Education Sports and Culture
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.