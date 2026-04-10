Century Group has been confirmed as an Energy Infrastructure and FPSO Partner at African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 in Cape Town, reflecting its growing footprint as one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous offshore operators. The company’s participation underscores its expanding operational capacity, fleet strength and role in driving local content and infrastructure solutions across Africa.

Century Group’s operational strategy is evolving beyond traditional service provision toward asset ownership, infrastructure management and regional expansion. In October 2025, the company confirmed it is in ongoing discussions with South African partners about potential oil and gas infrastructure projects, highlighting its interest in deploying FPSO and midstream solutions into new regional markets.

At AEW 2026, Century Group will showcase how indigenous operators can support offshore production stability, build local capacity and forge strategic investment partnerships. Its asset portfolio and regional collaborations reflect Nigeria’s evolving offshore landscape, where local operators are increasingly ensuring production continuity, reducing bottlenecks and connecting domestic output to export markets – capabilities central to discussions at AEW’s upstream and infrastructure sessions.

“At AEW 2026, Century Group will showcase not only its fleet capabilities but also its strategic vision for offshore infrastructure development,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “This partnership highlights how African-led solutions are increasingly shaping the continent’s energy landscape and how indigenous operators can bridge technical execution with regional growth opportunities.”

The company’s broader engagement in continental energy dialogues further underscores its strategic outlook. Century Group executives have advocated for deeper Africa‑Gulf partnerships, identifying Africa’s youthful demographics and growing energy demand as opportunities for joint investment and capability development in global energy markets.

These developments align with a wider shift in Nigeria’s energy ecosystem, where local capacity and policy reforms are boosting indigenous participation, enhancing competitiveness and unlocking private capital. Century Group’s trajectory – from managing FPSO/FSO infrastructure to cross-border expansion and strategic partnerships – reinforces its value as an FPSO partner for AEW and as a leader in Africa’s offshore energy sector.