The Central Energy Fund and Africa Oil Week (https://Africa-OilWeek.com) are proud to announce a three-year partnership to drive investment and energy security for South Africa.

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) is a state-owned diversified energy company that reports to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy of the Republic of South Africa. Its mandate is to contribute to the security of the energy supply of South Africa and the Region through exploration, acquisition, development, marketing, and strategic partnership.

“We are incredibly excited to join up with the CEF to carry the torch for future energy security across a diversified energy mix. We are dedicated to creating prosperity and economic growth for South Africans,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

“Our partnership with AOW will create a platform for CEF Group to initiate strategic partnerships geared to appeal to potential funders to support its R67 billion project pipeline in the energy value chain.

We believe that this partnership will also unlock our newly adopted strategy of being a ‘strategic investor’ in securing energy solutions to power the region’s energy needs, leading the energy security and a just transition programme for South Africa”, said CEF Group CEO, Dr Ishmael Poolo.

This strategy is reflected in the critical work being done in South Sudan through CEF subsidiary, the Strategic Fuel Fund as well the acquisition of the 40% shares in the 865-kilometre gas transmission pipeline (ROMPCO) from Mozambique to South Africa in fostering partnerships aimed at promoting regional integrated energy development critical for socio-economic development, added Poolo.

“We are so pleased to partner with CEF and cannot wait to complete more of the work needed to ensure a brighter future for South Africa,” said Sinclair.

Register your interest now to play your role in sustainably developing our industry and Africa via the African upstream. Attend the conference alongside senior delegates and 50+ Ministers and leaders of government: Africa Oil Week 2022 (https://Africa-OilWeek.com).

Media contact:

Amie Sparrow

PR Manager

amie.sparrow@hyve.group

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week ( https://Africa-OilWeek.com ) is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community, and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from the 3-7 October 2022.

About CEF SOC Ltd:

CEF SOC Ltd is a public company incorporated in terms of the Companies Act. It controls entities in the energy sector with commercial, strategic, regulatory, and developmental roles, housed in five operating subsidiaries.

These are the Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa (Petrosa), the South African Gas Development Company (iGAS), Petroleum Agency SA (PASA), the Strategic Fuel Fund Association (SFF) and the African Exploration Mining and Finance Corporation (AEMFC). Among other corporate functions, CEF manages the Equalisation and the Mines Health and Safety Funds on behalf of the Government.