In addition, Mr. Tanit Loipimai, Minister Counsellor and Mr. Chartchai Tiamsanit, Counsellor from the Office of Labour Affairs, the Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh, shared insights about job opportunities abroad, especially the job market in the Middle East, as well as the required knowledge, necessary skills and relevant regulations. The session was well received by the Thai students, with 88 students participated.

On 7 September 2024, the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo in collaboration with the Thai Students’ Association in Cairo under the Royal Patronage organised a training session on ‘Careers and Skills Guidance’ at the Al-Sheikh Zayed Center, Al-Azhar University. It aimed to motivate the students to start thinking and preparing themselves for the world of work after graduation. The Embassy invited distinguished speakers included Coach Jimi, Potchanarat Seebungkerd, founder of Jimi The Coach -Thailand Coaching Academy and Song Sook Social Enterprise, with more than 20 years of coaching experience, and Coach Natshaad Nantaterm, CEO of Jimi The Coach, to give advice on building a positive attitude, living a balanced life, having self-awareness and recognising others, understanding our life goals and higher purposes, as well as following our dreams.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.