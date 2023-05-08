CardoO, a fast-growing brand for IoT consumer electronics, announced today its participation in GITEX Africa 2023 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/) and the launch of its new IoT mobile app. The Egyptian-based startup is set to revolutionize the market by providing outstanding, price-efficient smart devices that enhance people's day-to-day lives.

CardoO has achieved significant growth in the Egyptian market, with over 100,000 customers using their products. The company has partnered with the top 15 organized retailers in Egypt, facilitating access to their products in over 1000 stores across the country.

With its participation in GITEX Africa 2023, CardoO is excited to expand its reach across the Middle East and Africa region. The company will showcase its latest innovative products, including the CardoO Watch, Buds, Scale, iNote, Joystick, and VR Headset, which will link to the new free IoT mobile app.

"We are delighted to participate in GITEX Africa 2023 and launch our new IoT mobile app," said Ahmed Adel, Founder and CEO of CardoO. "Our goal is to become the leading Arab-origin brand that provides middle-class citizens with affordable smart devices that empower their lives through technology. We believe our products will change the game in the IoT consumer electronics market."

The new IoT mobile app launched by CardoO will connect tons of devices, enabling AI algorithm to process data then recommending smart scenarios for end-users. The app now is free to download from Google Play, App Gallery and the App Store.

The company has completed a successful seed round of 660K USD and is preparing for its next round of investment in 2024 Q1. This investment will be used to develop new products, build exclusive partnerships, and expand marketing efforts to reach a wider audience.

CardoO is also excited to announce the upcoming launch of ten new products by the end of this year. With its commitment to accessibility and affordability for the middle class, CardoO is well-positioned to make its mark in the IoT consumer electronics market.

For more information about CardoO, visit CardoO.co

Contact:

Ahmed Adel

Founder and CEO

ahmed@cardoo.co

+201020733232