Canon today announces the launch of three groundbreaking RF lenses and two new power zoom adapters that offer a breadth of capabilities for content creators of all levels, broadening their creative possibilities.

The ultimate hybrid lens with two optional power zoom adapters

RF 24-105mm F2.8L IS USM Z marks a significant milestone in lens technology, one that many photographers and videographers have been waiting for. This all-in-one lens essentially performs as multiple lenses – including attributes from broadcast, cinema and standard RF lenses to make a truly versatile lens concept. It is the first RF zoom lens to combine a dedicated iris/ aperture control ring and Servo functionality via optional power zoom adapters.

It is designed to cater to the increased demand within the pro creator community for hybrid shoots encapsulating photo and video content. This feature rich, professional-level lens lends itself perfectly to capturing news, documentaries, corporate work, weddings, events, and social media content.

RF 24-105mm F2.8L IS USM Z combines the convenience and reach of the RF 24-105mm F4L IS USM lens, with the creative and low-light capability of the RF 24-70mm F2.8L IS USM – meaning there’s no longer a need to choose between these two strengths when seeking the perfect shot. The lens also maintains 5.5-stop optical image stabilisation for unparalleled image quality (up to 8-stops when combined with in-body image stabilisation1), providing extreme stability for handheld movies and high image quality when shooting images in dynamic shooting situations, such as weddings or events. The smooth control iris ring (for video) offers fine control over changing exposure – all paired with an 11-base iris for beautiful bokeh.

The new lens bridges the gap in the market for hybrid lenses, offering professional shooters the quality they seek across static and video content.

Key features of the RF 24-105mm F2.8L IS USM Z:

Excellent image quality and weather sealing providing added durability – alongside sharp high-contrast images due to four UD lenses to correct chromatic aberration

Professional electronic parfocal focus capability and focus breathing suppression to maintain a consistent field-of-view when shooting movies

Internal zoom operation meaning the barrel length is constant, which is better for rigging, weather resistance, and has a smoother operation

Smooth iris ring operation with 32 steps between stops (no clicks) and a lock release switch for the 'Auto' position

The features of the RF 24-105mm F2.8L IS USM Z lens can be taken even further with the newly launched power zoom adapters, bringing greater flexibility for filmmakers. The power zoom adapters allow for smooth zoom operation and remote control via Canon’s Camera Connect app or EOS Utility.

Power Zoom Adapter PZ-E2B additionally sports a 20-pin zoom/ focus remote connector that allows compatible zoom/ focus demands to be attached for studio or large-scale production environments – and is even compatible with Canon’s Zoom Servo Grip ZSG-C10.

Key features of Power Zoom Adapters PZ-E2 and PZ-E2B:

Ergonomic grip for comfortable use when attached to the lens

Optional USB-C external power supply for extended shooting and faster zooming

Wide tele buttons for smooth zooming

Zoom speed dial for control over zoom performance

Power Zoom Adapter PZ-E2B has a 20-pin remote connector compatible with Canon zoom/ focus demands and Zoom Servo Grip ZSG-C10

The most compact and lightweight ultra-wide angle zoom lens

Revolutionary for ultra-wide angle photography and videography, the RF-S 10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM is designed for APS-C EOS R System cameras and offers a focal range of 10-18mm, making it ideal for travel, landscape, cityscape, and vlogging enthusiasts.

The lens delivers outstanding image stabilisation, providing up to 4-stops of optical image stabilisation and up to 6-stops when combined with in-body image stabilisation2. This gives photographers and video users the ability to shoot handheld with confidence, even in low light conditions. Highly-performing when combined with Movie Digital IS, it's perfect for content creators shooting handheld who want to go wide and fit more in the frame.

Weighing only 150g, this incredibly small and light lens is the perfect companion for your travels. Creators no longer need to compromise as this lens is great for both stills and video content. Offering superior image quality and performance, it is perfect for capturing stunning ultra-wide-angle shots, effortlessly.

Key features of the RF-S 10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM:

Compact and lightweight design

Ideal for travel, landscape, and vlogging

Up to 4-stops of optical image stabilisation and 6-stops combined with in-body image stabilisation 2

A great match for APS-C cameras like the EOS R10, EOS R50, and EOS R7

Superior image quality and flexibility

The longest reaching telephoto zoom lens3

RF 200-800mm F6.3-9 IS USM is a full-frame super telephoto zoom lens set to revolutionise the world of wildlife and sports photography. With an incredible maximum telephoto focal length reach of 800mm, compared to a maximum of 600mm from others currently on the market, it is the longest reaching telephoto zoom lens for the RF mount3.

It is built to withstand challenging conditions with water and dust seals, ensuring photographers can capture breathtaking images in any environment, lending it unmatched versatility.

Designed for those who want to advance their photography and reach the unreachable, this lens is ideal for capturing the perfect shot from any position. Its 5.5-stop image stabilisation (up to 7.5-stops combined with EOS R cameras featuring in-body image stabilisation4), fast autofocus, focal range and optical construction deliver high quality images and videos whilst the zoom has the power to pull even small subjects right into the frame.

It is the ideal choice for enthusiasts who want to push the boundaries of wildlife and sports photography, capturing what may not have been possible previously.

Key features of the RF 200-800mm F6.3-9 IS USM:

Unique, super telephoto zoom for wildlife and sports photography, an ideal choice for amateurs and enthusiasts

Up to 5.5-stops of optical image stabilisation and 7.5-stops combined with in-body image stabilisation 4

Nine-blade aperture for beautiful background rendering, high-quality optical construction, and fast autofocus

Weather-resistant for use in harsh conditions

1 Up to 8-stops with compatible EOS R series cameras with in-body image stabilisation (IBIS)

2 Up to 6-stops with compatible EOS R series cameras with in-body image stabilisation (IBIS)

3 As an AF interchangeable lens for full frame sensor mirrorless cameras that have already been released as of 01 November 2023. Based on Canon research.

4 Up to 7.5-stops with compatible EOS R series cameras with in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) and when used at 200mm

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon's business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon's in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon's commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa's rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei – 'living and working together for the common good'. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services.

