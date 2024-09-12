Canon Europe (www.Canon-Europe.com) today announces the RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM, a constant aperture zoom lens, designed to be the ideal choice for those looking to unlock greater creativity and achieve higher quality images without compromising on portability. The new lightweight lens is the perfect step up for photographers wanting to upgrade their kit bag, enabling users to broaden their creative possibilities as well as elevating storytelling capabilities.

Designed for a variety of shooting scenarios, from portraiture to street and travel, the RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM empowers users to capture creative portraits with beautifully blurred backgrounds in any lighting condition. The fast f/2.8 fixed aperture is ideal for shooting in low light conditions, capturing everything from fading ‘blue hour’ light to dimly lit indoor scenes. The RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM delivers on excellent image quality, utilising the wider benefits of the EOS R System such as the large diameter mount and Canon’s renowned optical technologies. Built with reliability in mind, particularly in rough conditions, this weather resistant lens can also take on more challenging adventures with its optical image stabilisation of up to 5.5 stops1 .

Measuring a mere 92.2mm in length when retracted and weighing 490g, this latest lens is among the lightest of its kind. With a significant weight reduction compared to previous lens options, it deserves a permanent place in any creative storyteller's kit bag. Boasting capabilities that enable users to stay fully immersed in the moment, the RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM offers swift adjustments to shutter speed, aperture or ISO on the move using the versatile Control/Focus ring.

Paired with any of Canon's compact full-frame cameras in the EOS R System range, such as the EOS R8, it provides a lightweight, travel-friendly solution with superb low light performance and the ability to capture everyday moments with stunning clarity and depth.

For more information about this lens, please visit: https://apo-opa.co/3XnShi7

1 Measured according to CIPA 2024 standard. Centre 5.5 stops (yaw/pitch directions) at a focal length of 70mm using an EOS R8. Coordinated control using In Body IS x Optical IS provides an image stabilisation effect of 7.5 stops (centre) and 7.0 stops (corner) (yaw/pitch/roll directions) at a focal length of 70mm using EOS R1.

