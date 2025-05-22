Canon hosted its exclusive B2B event- ‘Innovation Summit’ in Bouznika on 21–22 May 2025, bringing together partners and customers.

Canon's strategic return to Morocco delivered an immersive visual experience, featuring dedicated zones for key verticals: Commercial Print, SMBs, Corporate, Education, Retail, CAD, and Interior Décor.

Building on its successful debut in Egypt, Canon Central and North Africa (Canon-CNA.com), a leader in imaging technologies, brought the "Innovation Summit" to Morocco on 21–22 May 2025 at The View, Bouznika, reinforcing its commitment to the country’s evolving imaging and printing landscape. The event showcased Canon’s latest innovations, strengthened relationships with customers, and provided attendees with an immersive experience of Canon’s comprehensive imaging ecosystem. Day one was dedicated to engaging with valued partners through in-depth discussions on business opportunities and cutting-edge solutions, while day two welcomed end-users and featured a press conference, underscoring Canon’s leadership in imaging and printing and reaffirming its vision for Morocco as a strategic market within its regional operations.

As Morocco's printing industry embraces digital transformation, the demand for high-quality production and investments in automation are on the rise. The country's printing machine market is experiencing growth, driven by urbanization, industrialization, and technological advancements in printing technology. The adoption of digital printing technology is enhancing efficiency and reducing operational costs across various sectors, including packaging, publishing, textiles, and advertising (http://apo-opa.co/4k78JgL). Events like Canon's Innovation Summit play a crucial role in aligning technology with business needs, offering tailored solutions that empower partners across diverse industries. This platform enables Canon to reinforce its leadership in Morocco's printing market, showcase its advanced solutions, and demonstrate its unwavering commitment to seamless workflow integration, industry-specific innovations, and expanding its dealer and distribution network to ensure greater accessibility.

The event was designed to deliver an engaging, hands-on experience across six key zones, each strategically curated to highlight Canon’s expertise in different industry verticals:

Business to Business Zones:

Commercial Print Zone: Focused on showcasing Canon’s leadership in the commercial print market, this zone featured the industry-leading Canon imagePRESS V1000 and V1350 (http://apo-opa.co/3YYVPc5). Designed for print service providers, publishing houses, corporate print centres, and marketing agencies, it highlighted Canon’s versatile portfolio—catering to diverse needs from short-run brochures and corporate marketing materials to high-quality booklets.

Amine Djouahra, B2B Business Unit Director at Canon Central and North Africa, shared, “At Canon, our mission is to empower partners and customers with advanced solutions that enhance efficiency and enable tailored applications across industries. The Innovation Summit in Morocco reflects our commitment to strengthening our presence, elevating service excellence, and delivering value-centric solutions. By showcasing our latest technologies, we are providing businesses with the tools they need to excel in digital printing and adapt to the evolving demands of diverse sectors.”

Business to Consumer zones-

Photobooth Zone: This dedicated zone showcased Canon’s complete workflow from input to output. Using the EOS R system (http://apo-opa.co/3FdLWRh) for image capture and the Canon imagePROGRAF PRO series (http://apo-opa.co/4dzwPhS) for high-quality printing, attendees experienced a seamless, hands-on demonstration of Canon’s imaging and printing capabilities in action.

Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Central&North Africa, shared: "At Canon, we are dedicated to delivering an unparalleled experience to our customers, whether they are businesses seeking efficient, high-quality solutions or individuals exploring creative possibilities. The Innovation Summit in Morocco is a testament to our commitment to making advanced imaging and printing technology accessible to all. From immersive experiences in our product zones to tailored solutions for diverse industries, we are not just showcasing products—we are empowering our customers to capture, create, and connect in ways that drive growth and inspire innovation."

One of the standout moments of the event was the presentation of exclusive awards, celebrating the remarkable achievements of long-standing partners and customers. Honors were given across three distinguished categories: Long-Service Customers with Canon, High Print Volume Customers, and Selected Canon Partners recognized for their unwavering commitment and excellence. These awards underscored Canon’s focus on building strong, lasting partnerships that fuel market success.

Centered around delivering an exceptional customer experience, 'The Innovation Summit' exemplified Canon’s mission to empower businesses with transformative technology. Through immersive, hands-on interactions, enhanced industry connections, and opportunities for partners to unlock the full potential of Canon’s innovations, the event solidified Canon’s reputation as the preferred brand for driving business growth in Morocco’s dynamic print landscape.

