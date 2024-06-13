Canon Europe (www.Canon-Europe.com) announces today that it will offer firmware for 4K remote cameras[1] and remote camera controllers[2] intended to improve the functionality and performance of functions, such as auto-tracking, free of charge from mid-July 2024. Upgraded versions of various applications[3] including ‘Auto Tracking Application RA-AT001’ (released in April 2023) will also be made available.

Canon has been enhancing its product line-up of remote camera systems by providing application software that adds necessary functions according to their usage to camera systems, including 4K remote cameras and specialised controllers. With upgrades to firmware and applications across the system to improve their respective functionality and performance, Canon aims to assist workflow improvements on video production projects and aid visual communication in situations such as web conferences and lecture broadcasts.

The tracking function will be improved so that the updated ‘Auto Tracking Application RA-AT001’ will now be able to continue to track the subject even when they intersect with another person (such as someone cutting in front or crossing paths) without transferring to the other person. Its performance will also be improved to achieve more natural and flowing movement as it tracks the beginning and end of a subject’s movements. Additionally, advanced settings for auto-tracking can now be adjusted via the controller so that cameras can be operated without the use of a PC. Canon will also begin providing the basic functions[4] of ‘Auto Tracking Application RA-AT001’ free of charge in order to allow a broader range of users to enjoy the improved convenience.

The update will improve the video output framerate during USB connection. Remote cameras CR-N300 and CR-N100 comply with USB Video Class, the standard for USB transmission, and by simply connecting them to a PC via cable they can be used for web conferences. The output framerate will be improved from FHD12.5fps, which the camera was originally equipped to handle, to a maximum of FHD30fps. In addition to Motion JPEG format, the output format will now be offered in YUV format as well, thereby facilitating image processing after shooting. Being compatible with the two formats, the remote cameras – with updated firmware – can be used for various kinds of web conferences.

In addition, the functionality of the dedicated controller will be enhanced so that it will now be possible for the touch panel on the remote camera controller RC-IP1000 to display thumbnail images of presets and trace functions registered on the camera. Users can access the function while displaying the thumbnail image, thereby reducing operational mistakes, and enabling intuitive control operation. Furthermore, images shown on the touch panel, which can display up to nine cameras at one time, can be output to an external monitor via an SDI and HDMI. This controller firmware update will improve on-site operations by enabling users to control the cameras while checking the multiple views simultaneously displayed on a large screen.

[1] Compatible with CR-N700 (released in December 2022), CR-N500 (May 2021), CR-N300 (June 2021), CR-N100 (November 2023), and CR-X300 (February 2022) [2] Compatible with RC-IP1000 (released in December 2023) [3] Auto Loop Application RA-AL001 (released in April 2023) and Remote Camera Control Application (released free of charge in May 2021) [4] Functions including adjustability of composition may be limited in contrast to paid applications. Please check the official Canon website for details.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/4b9yqrS) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: Canon-CNA.com