Canon Europe (www.Canon-Europe.com/) has today announced it has been accepted as an affiliate member to the Global Ecolabelling Network (https://apo-opa.co/3wdFOUj) and it now joins a group of organisations committed to the dissemination of certifiable labels that consider the full spectrum of environmental impacts across a product’s entire lifecycle.

The Global Ecolabelling Network is a nonprofit organisation that sets the global benchmark for ecolabel excellence. This makes it simpler for governments and businesses to access clear sustainability information to cut through greenwashing, improve decision making, and stimulate the global market for sustainable goods and services.

Ecolabelling is a voluntary method of environmental performance certification and labelling that is practiced around the world. It identifies products or services that are proven to be environmentally preferable within a specific category. Members of the Network have ecolabels that are certified against science-based standards and have attained the status of Type 1 according to ISO 14024:2018 Environmental Labels and Declarations.

“We are proud that Canon Europe has been accepted as a member of the Global Ecolabelling Network. As a company we are committed to protecting the global environment by reducing the impact of our products. We are pleased that this accreditation is elevating our efforts as we progress on our path towards achieving our sustainability goals whilst ensuring we are responsible and compliant with our products” said Craig Woodburn, Senior Sustainability Operations Manager at Canon Europe.

"The Global Ecolabelling Network is thrilled to welcome Canon Europe as our newest Affiliate member. It is a critical time for supply chains - all the way from manufacturing to certification to collaborate - to work together in order to optimise solutions and best practice for sustainability. We look forward to working with Canon to better understanding together the opportunities and challenges of ensuring products deliver for people and planet with every purchase. Thanks again to Canon Europe for their leadership and commitment,” said Kate Harris, Secretariat at Global Ecolabelling Network.

As an affiliate member of the Global Ecolabelling Network, Canon Europe will now offer credible labels certified by an impartial third party for products or services that have been independently determined to meet transparent environmental leadership criteria. This is based on life cycle considerations as well as multiple environmental and health issues which can include toxicity, air quality, energy and water use, recyclability, use of natural resources and other areas of concern.

Read more about Canon’s sustainability commitments here (https://apo-opa.co/3SB7kCz).

