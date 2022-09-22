In alignment with the company’s commitment to furthering the cause of education and empowerment, Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) expands the horizon of learning for filmmaking by launching a first-of-its-kind virtual film school called the Canon Academy Video; The interactive virtual platform will provide beginner, intermediate and advanced learners with a wealth of educational content, expert insights and tips, assessment sessions along with certifications to hone their skills and support their learning journey.

Canon Central and North Africa announced the launch of its revolutionary virtual film school called Canon Academy Video,’ aimed at providing filmmakers with a dynamic, interactive, and engaging educational platform. The company has remained committed to advancing educational and empowerment opportunities in Africa and has a myriad of initiatives and activities, including its pre-existing Canon Academy Photo (focused on the art of photography) and Canon Academy Juniors (focused on the advancement of children in the field of virtual arts).

With this first of its kind, newly launched Canon Academy Video, will empower cinematographers, filmmakers, and videographers by delivering an online film school with a vast amount of educational content, insights and guidance from leading industry experts, tips, and tricks on using Canon products for filmmaking, and much more.

The platform has courses aimed at cinematographers, filmmakers and videographers of all skill levels which are delivered through e-learning, and face-to-face learning experiences and workshops. The platform is currently available in English and French and virtually mimics the actual working process of a cinematographer/videographer/filmmaker in a physical production studio to deliver an authentic learning experience to users.

ENABLING ACCESS TO EDUCATION

“This is truly a ground-breaking and visionary initiative from Canon, and it is underpinned by our aim of delivering equal access to education by embracing the technologies available today. We are transcending the borders of learning by introducing this novel education format that is a lot more than just a virtual hub of information. We have paid special attention to the details in ensuring that we created an experience that thoroughly immerses the user into understanding the A-To-Z of filmmaking,” says Amine Djouahra, Sales, and Marketing Director, Canon Central and North Africa.

“The video academy is a culmination of many creative ideas. The platform is a treasure of knowledge that can provide everything a user may need in his/her journey of learning and their career path as a filmmaker. We have also replicated the exact process followed in the production process to elevate the experience of our users along with the other myriad of features. Our goal is to make education in filmmaking accessible to all through this platform. So, if you have the passion for education in filmmaking, Canon has the solution – The Canon Video Academy,” he continues.

EMPOWERMENT THROUGH EMBRACING TECHNOLOGY

Canon’s virtual film school takes learning a notch higher by integrating the technologies of today to create a compelling online experience, from being greeted by avatars to being able to move around from one film studio to another. The Canon Academy Video has three main areas: Pre-Production, Production and Post-Production.

The Pre-production suite will guide learners to understand everything that happens at this stage, from creating storyboards, to setting budgets and project timelines. The production studio will lay emphasis on lighting and camera control techniques, and lastly the post-production suite will take a user through the editing and sound-mixing stages of production.

The virtual school also offers detailed insights on Canon cameras, and the best tips and tricks to use them, in the ‘Kit room,’ while its ‘theatre room’ will be a go-to place to access information about Canon’s latest equipment, upcoming events, and masterclasses. The second phase will include enhancements to the platform based on learners’ feedback and physical workshops where content related to what is available on the platform will be delved into more deeply.

The initiative is currently accessible to anyone and everyone in Africa, making the platform accessible to those who are yearning to learn about filmmaking.

The platform can be accessed here - Canon Academy Video (https://bit.ly/3R33f7p)

