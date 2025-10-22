In Cameroon, on Thursday, October 23, 2025, following the work of the National Commission for Vote Counting and Public Hearing of Disputes, the Constitutional Council will publish the final results of the presidential election held on October 12, 2025. The commission's consolidated results are as follows:

Paul Biya (CPDM) : 53,66%

: 53,66% Issa Tchiroma Bakary (CNFS) : 35,19%

(CNFS) : 35,19% Cabral Libii (CPNR) : 3,41%

(CPNR) : 3,41% Bello Bouba Maigari (NUDP) : 2,45%

The Africa24 Group offers three exclusive Africa News Room debates, exploring post-election issues with experts and analysts. These programs address:

Citizens' expectations for the President's new term

The electoral process, from management to the publication of results

The impact of the election on Cameroonian democracy

In these in-depth debates, speakers analyze the transparency of the election, the role of electoral institutions, the socio-economic repercussions of the results, and the challenges of consolidating social peace and democracy in Cameroon.

Follow our programs here: https://apo-opa.co/4oASSZN

Africa News Room: Cameroon - Presidential Election Results Special Edition:

Themes Broadcast Rebroadcast Electoral process and governing body 22/10/2025 - 16h15 et 21h15 GMT 23/10/2025 - 08H15 Electoral process and impact results 22/10/2025 - 17h15 et 23H15 GMT 23/10/2025 - 11h15 GMT Impact of the results on Cameroonian democracy 22/10/2025 - 19h15 et 23h15 GMT 23/10/2025 - 12h15 GMT

These programs are broadcast exclusively on www.Africa24TV.com, on the myafrica24 app, Africa's leading HD streaming platform, on Africa24 TV (Canal+ 249) and Africa24 English (Canal+ 254).

The Africa24 Group, a 360° coverage and global distribution to 120 million households - Discover “Cameroon Presidential Election 2025” on all your screens live, replay, and on demand on :

AFRICA24 in French (channel 249) and AFRICA24 English (channel 254) on the Canal+ Africa bundle

(channel 249) and (channel 254) on the bundle On myafrica24 Africa's first HD streaming platform.

Africa's first HD streaming platform. On www.Africa24TV.com which gives you full access to all programs

Contact:

Communication Department – Africa24 Group

Gaëlle Stella Oyono

Email: onana@africa24tv.com

Tél.: +237 694 90 99 88

| @africa24tv | www.Africa24TV.com

