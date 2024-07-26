The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has announced the opening for applications for the "ECA Fellowships for Young African Professionals."

The program aims to engage young Africans in skill and capacity development for Africa's social dimensions. It focuses on training and mentorship to cultivate highly skilled human capital for success in research, international development, and the public sector.

Additionally, the program seeks to provide practical experience for young professionals in academia, the public sector, or international development to foster a community of African experts dedicated to contributing to the continent's development priorities. Ultimately, the program aims to enhance the fellows' skills and capacity.

Applicants for the Fellowship must be under 35 years old, possess a Master's Degree or related Advanced degree, or be currently enrolled in a PhD program. Interested persons should have experience in academic research or work and proficiency in English or French. In addition, applicants must submit a research proposal of at least 1,000 words in their preferred thematic area and three letters of reference or recommendation.

The fellowship tenure is initially for six months, with the potential for renewal for an additional six months contingent upon a satisfactory performance evaluation for a maximum of 12 months.

Thematic areas covered by the Fellowship Programme include the following:

Macroeconomic Policy, Economic Governance, and Public Finance

Private Sector Development and Finance

Innovative Finance and Capital Markets

Poverty, Inequality, and Social Policy

Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment

Demographic Dynamics for Development

Innovation and Technology

Climate Change, Environment, and Natural Resources Management

Green Economy

Industrialisation and Economic Diversification Policies

Development Planning and Statistics

Regional Integration, Infrastructure, and Trade

Labour Economics and Employment

Strategic Planning, Monitoring, Reporting, and Evaluation

Communication, Human Resources Development, and Administration

For detailed information, go to: ECA Fellowship Programme for Young African Professionals