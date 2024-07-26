The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has announced the opening for applications for the "ECA Fellowships for Young African Professionals."
The program aims to engage young Africans in skill and capacity development for Africa's social dimensions. It focuses on training and mentorship to cultivate highly skilled human capital for success in research, international development, and the public sector.
Additionally, the program seeks to provide practical experience for young professionals in academia, the public sector, or international development to foster a community of African experts dedicated to contributing to the continent's development priorities. Ultimately, the program aims to enhance the fellows' skills and capacity.
Applicants for the Fellowship must be under 35 years old, possess a Master's Degree or related Advanced degree, or be currently enrolled in a PhD program. Interested persons should have experience in academic research or work and proficiency in English or French. In addition, applicants must submit a research proposal of at least 1,000 words in their preferred thematic area and three letters of reference or recommendation.
The fellowship tenure is initially for six months, with the potential for renewal for an additional six months contingent upon a satisfactory performance evaluation for a maximum of 12 months.
Thematic areas covered by the Fellowship Programme include the following:
Macroeconomic Policy, Economic Governance, and Public Finance
Private Sector Development and Finance
Innovative Finance and Capital Markets
Poverty, Inequality, and Social Policy
Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment
Demographic Dynamics for Development
Innovation and Technology
Climate Change, Environment, and Natural Resources Management
Green Economy
Industrialisation and Economic Diversification Policies
Development Planning and Statistics
Regional Integration, Infrastructure, and Trade
Labour Economics and Employment
Strategic Planning, Monitoring, Reporting, and Evaluation
Communication, Human Resources Development, and Administration
For detailed information, go to: ECA Fellowship Programme for Young African ProfessionalsDistributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).