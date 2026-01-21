The Health Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, today co-chaired a high-level strategic engagement with the Governor of Bomet County, Hillary Barchock, bringing together key health sector stakeholders—including unions, the private sector, faith-based organisations, and development partners—to strengthen the delivery of quality healthcare under Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

The engagement was guided by a data-driven performance briefing, which indicated that all 158 public health facilities in Bomet County are fully empanelled on digital health systems. The County has registered over 610,000 residents under the Social Health Authority (SHA), ranking second nationally, and has achieved 97 per cent coverage in both immunisation and sanitation.

Commending the County’s progressive health reforms, the Cabinet Secretary noted that teachers registered under SHA can now access healthcare services at any accredited facility nationwide. He further announced that, effective 1 April, the Kenya Prisons Service and the National Police Service will transition to SHA. Since its establishment, SHA has registered 28.8 million Kenyans across the country.

Hon. Duale also announced plans to convene a consultative forum with relevant stakeholders to ensure full empanelment of all healthcare workers under SHA, recognising their central role in advancing UHC, and acknowledged the alignment of UHC staff remuneration with SRC guidelines.

Governor Barchock reaffirmed the County Government’s commitment to supporting the Ministry’s efforts to curb fraud within the SHA system and called for capacity-building of health personnel, with support from SHA. He also emphasised the need for enhanced public sensitisation on SHA registration and contribution payment processes.

The Cabinet Secretary was hosted by Bomet County leadership led by Governor Barchock and Richard Yegon (Bomet East), and was accompanied by the Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Ouma Oluga, Mercy Mwangangi, Chief Executive Officer of the Digital Health Agency, Anthony Lenayara, alongside other national and county leaders.