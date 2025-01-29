The Gambia’s cultural ceremonies, like the annual masquerade at the Janjanbureh Kankurang Festival, draw in local and foreign visitors alike. By working with the International Trade Centre (ITC) to modernize their branding and marketing, this year’s festival maximized its economic impact.

During Kankurang, Mandinka boys go through a rite of passage to adulthood. Through masked dances, they learn about their traditions and culture. UNESCO recognizes it as part of the world’s Intangible Cultural Heritage.

In Janjanbureh, a 19th-century town on an island the Gambia River, a festival offers the public a chance to participate in the masquerades where dancers don elaborate masks made of grass, bark and reeds. The festival celebrates Kankurang and other traditional dances.

‘This ensures the island gains visibility and attracts more and more visitors who would like to experience an intangible authentic cultural heritage,’ said festival president Muhammed Lamin Saidykhan.

The festival, which ran 24 to 26 January, showcased the Kankurang and other traditional masquerades from across the country and beyond. The event drew hundreds of tourists.

Gambia’s rich cultural heritage is a valuable endowment that must be promoted to boost tourism, said Yusupha Keita, the ITC acting country representative. ‘ITC is deeply committed to working closely with all relevant stakeholders to fully unlock its potential. Our collaborative efforts on the Kankurang Festival stand as a clear testament to this commitment,’ he said.

Tourism accounts for 20% of GDP, providing thousands of jobs, many at small businesses like hotels, restaurants and artisans.

ITC provided funding to the Kankurang Festival organizing committee, and supported its branding and marketing. The funding also covered logistical support, event coordination and management, including lighting, tents and video and photo production during the event.

The funding came through the EU Youth Empowerment Project – Tourism and Creative Industries.

The Janjanbureh Kankurang Festival was revived in 2018 by ITC, in partnership with the Janjanbureh community, the National Centre for Arts and Culture, and the Gambia Tourism Board. ITC has worked the with festival almost every year since.

EU Ambassador Immaculada Roca i Cortés said that through partnerships, the EU is committed to promoting cultural diversity, protecting heritage, and empowering communities.

‘That is why through the International Trade Centre, we are proud to support initiatives like this festival, which celebrates The Gambia's traditions while fostering tourism and economic opportunities for its people,’ she said.

The Gambia wants to make the country’s tourism offering attractive year-round, said the Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Abdou Jobe.

‘What has been demonstrated here aligns strongly with that vision,’ he said. ‘My Ministry remains committed to providing further support for such initiatives to drive greater impact in the tourism sector while advancing livelihoods in our communities.’