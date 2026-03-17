BWH Hotels (https://apo-opa.co/4uyD3GL), a leading global hospitality enterprise including WorldHotels™ (https://apo-opa.co/4uzDlgu), Best Western® Hotels&Resorts (https://apo-opa.co/3NbqMr0) and SureStay® Hotels (https://apo-opa.co/4lHsm0A), announced today its renewed commitment to the African continent as the group prepares to participate in the upcoming Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Africa (www.FutureHospitality.com/Africa), taking place from 31 March – 1 April, 2026. The company will once again be represented by Wytze van den Berg, VP International Operations, BWH Hotels and his team, who will contribute to key discussions on hospitality investment and growth across the region.

Strong Momentum Across High Growth Markets

BWH Hotels continues to see rising confidence and sustained investor interest across African markets, driven by increasing regional stability and strong long-term inbound travel projections. “Investor confidence comes with predictability. While the world is filled with uncertainties, we are seeing growing trust and confidence across many African countries,” said van den Berg. “The continent’s future projected tourism numbers are promising and reinforce investor appetite across key markets.”

The company highlights Ethiopia, Tanzania, Egypt and Morocco as markets showing particularly strong development momentum, supported by a wave of new pipelines and hotel projects, especially in Northern Africa.

Record Pipeline Growth in Morocco and Egypt

Morocco and Egypt are now the two fastest‑growing development markets in Africa. “In the past year, we have signed more than 25 new pipeline properties in Morocco, and we are actively working on a dozen additional projects in Egypt,” noted van den Berg. “These two markets are rapidly accelerating and represent major growth engines for our brand family across Africa.” This expansion supports BWH Hotels’ strategy to broaden its portfolio including Best Western Hotels&Resorts and WorldHotels, offering diverse development opportunities for different market segments—from upscale and upper‑midscale properties to soft‑branded luxury.

New Openings Strengthen Regional Presence

Strategic expansion across Africa continues with four new hotel openings planned for this year, strengthening the group’s footprint in key regional markets. The growth includes two new properties in Nigeria, one in Ethiopia, and one in Tanzania—reflecting the brand’s commitment to supporting Africa’s dynamic tourism and business‑travel sectors. In Nigeria, the Best Western Premier McDons Skye Hotel and the Best Western Plus Ambience Hotel Ikeja represent the group’s upscale and upper‑midscale offerings, combining modern design, international service standards and locally inspired hospitality. These openings underscore BWH Hotels’ long‑term investment in Africa and its mission to deliver high‑quality accommodations in fast‑growing destinations.

Hotel Highlights

Best Western Premier McDons Skye Hotel, Owerri, Nigeria

Upscale, contemporary hotel designed for both business and leisure travelers

Rooftop bar and restaurant offering panoramic city views

Stylish guestrooms with premium bedding, modern technology and workspace-friendly layouts

State-of-the-art fitness center and outdoor pool

Flexible meeting and event facilities equipped with advanced AV solutions

Convenient access to major commercial districts and transport links

Best Western Plus Ambience Hotel – Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria

Upper-midscale hotel situated in one of Lagos’ key business hubs

Modern, comfortable rooms featuring ergonomic design and high-speed connectivity

On‑site restaurant serving international and Nigerian cuisine

Well-equipped meeting room ideal for small corporate gatherings

Fitness center and relaxation areas for business travelers on the go

Proximity to Murtala Muhammed International Airport and Ikeja City Mall

Looking Ahead to FHS Africa 2026

As BWH Hotels prepares for FHS Africa, the company aims to further engage with investors, developers and hospitality leaders to drive conversations around sustainable hotel growth, brand diversification and the longterm outlook for African travel demand. “We are proud to once again participate in FHS Africa, which remains a critical platform for shaping the future of the continent’s hospitality sector,” concluded van den Berg. “Africa continues to be a priority region for BWH Hotels, and we look forward to contributing our insights and strengthening our partnerships across the continent.”

About BWH® Hotels:

BWH Hotels is a leading, global hospitality enterprise comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels™, Best Western® Hotels&Resorts and SureStay® Hotels. The global enterprise boasts approximately 4,300 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*. With 18 brands across every chain scale segment, from luxury to economy, BWH Hotels suits the needs of developers and guests in every market.

*Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.