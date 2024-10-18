Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com), in partnership with British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor, is excited to announce the upcoming forum, Impactful Investing for Inclusive Growth, taking place on 23 October 2024 in Johannesburg. This half-day event will focus on driving inclusive development in South Africa, addressing the critical challenges of digital, financial, and spatial inclusion.

Bringing together key stakeholders, the forum will feature prominent speakers including Andile Ngcaba, Founder and Chairman of Convergence Partners, Hardy Pemhiwa, Group President and CEO of Cassava Technologies, and Carel Kleynhans, CEO of Divercity Urban Property Group. These thought leaders will share insights into how strategic investments can unlock untapped potential within South Africa’s economy.

BII, a pioneer in impact investing, has been a long-term partner to South Africa, with its first investment dating back to 1995. As the economic landscape evolves, BII remains committed to promoting sustainable development through impactful and inclusive investment. The forum will spotlight key areas such as digital infrastructure and affordable housing, while exploring how innovative financial solutions can drive inclusive growth and help South Africa meet its sustainable development goals.

Chantelé Carrington, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Africa, commented: "Our partnership with British International Investment is a significant step in driving inclusive growth in South Africa. Together, we aim to empower communities, bridge gaps in access, and drive sustainable development across the country. We look forward to working collaboratively with BII to bring transformative investment to the region at the Impactful Investing for Inclusive Growth event."

Chris Chijiutomi, Managing Director and Head of Africa, British International Investment, added:

"We are committed to investing our capital to support inclusive and sustainable economic growth, particularly when it comes to offering vital climate finance. I am delighted to join forces with Invest Africa to bring together businesses and investors to unlock South Africa’s economic potential. This will be the first in a series of forums that we will be convening to bring together entrepreneurs and industry leaders to support the government’s agenda to bring about sustainable economic growth and increase innovation.”

The forum will host two key sessions:

Session 1: Digital and financial Inclusion (08:15 – 09:15) – Exploring the challenges and opportunities for expanding Africa’s digital infrastructure, with a focus on how development finance can support affordable, wide-reaching connectivity across the continent. The panel will also explore innovative solutions to enhance financial inclusion and poverty reduction in underserved communities.

Session 2: Spatial Inclusion (09:30 – 10:30) – Addressing the critical need for investment in affordable housing and township retail.

The event will gather business leaders, investors, and policymakers for insightful discussions on how impactful investments can drive sustainable and inclusive growth in South Africa.

For registration or inquiries, please contact George Meadows, Marketing and Events at Invest Africa, at george.meadows@investafrica.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

George Meadows

Marketing and Events, Invest Africa

T: +44 20 3730 5035

E: george.meadows@investafrica.com

About Invest Africa:

Invest Africa is a leading pan-African business platform that promotes trade and investment across the continent. With over 60 years of experience, our network includes more than 400 multinational corporations, private investors, fund managers, family offices, policymakers, and entrepreneurs, all committed to building opportunity across Africa. We facilitate business and investment through events, conferences, bespoke missions, and consultancy. For more information, visit: www.InvestAfrica.com

About British International Investment (BII):

British International Investment is the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor. As a trusted investment partner to businesses in Africa, Asia and the Caribbean, BII invests to create productive, sustainable and inclusive economies in our markets. Between 2022-2026, at least 30 per cent of BII’s total new commitments by value will be in climate finance. BII is also a founding member of the 2X Challenge (https://apo-opa.co/409BUbF) which has raised over $33.6 billion to empower women’s economic development. The company has investments in over 1,580 businesses across 65 countries and total net assets of £8.5 billion. For more information, visit: www.BII.co.uk | watch here (https://apo-opa.co/48k4sl6). Follow British International Investment on LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.co/4hdcnVa) and X (https://apo-opa.co/3UfiWgb).